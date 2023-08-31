Machine Maintenance Intern (Harare)
Job Description
As a Machine Maintenance Intern, your role is to provide support to the maintenance department and gain practical experience in various aspects of machine maintenance and repair. You will work under the guidance of experienced maintenance technicians and contribute to the maintenance and upkeep of machines and equipment within the production plant . Your main responsibilities will include assisting with equipment inspections, performing routine maintenance tasks, troubleshooting issues, and supporting the overall maintenance efforts.
Duties and Responsibilities
Maintenance Documentation:
- Assist in maintaining accurate maintenance records, including work orders, repair logs, and equipment maintenance schedules.
- Organize and file maintenance-related documents, manuals, and technical specifications.
- Support data entry and management of maintenance information in relevant systems or software.
Preventive Maintenance:
- Assist in conducting routine inspections and preventive maintenance tasks on machines and equipment.
- Support the cleaning, lubrication, and calibration of machinery as per maintenance schedules.
- Help with the replacement of worn-out parts and components.
- Assist in troubleshooting and diagnosing minor issues with machines.
Equipment Repairs:
- Assist maintenance technicians in repairing machinery breakdowns and malfunctions.
- Support the disassembly, replacement, and reassembly of faulty components.
- Help with the testing and adjustment of repaired equipment.
- Assist in maintaining an inventory of spare parts and supplies.
Safety and Compliance:
- Support compliance with safety regulations and company policies during maintenance activities.
- Assist in identifying and reporting potential safety hazards or risks.
- Help with maintaining a clean and organized maintenance workshop area.
- Support the implementation of safety procedures and guidelines.
Inventory Management:
- Assist in monitoring and managing inventory levels of maintenance supplies and spare parts.
- Support the ordering and receiving of necessary maintenance materials.
- Help with maintaining accurate records of inventory transactions.
Qualifications and Experience
- Currently pursuing a degree or diploma in Mechanical Engineering, Industrial Maintenance, or a related field.
- Basic understanding of mechanical systems and maintenance principles.
- Strong organizational and time management skills.
- Attention to detail and accuracy in documentation and record-keeping.
- Basic knowledge of hand tools and mechanical equipment.
- Effective communication and interpersonal skills.
- Proficiency in MS Office applications (Word, Excel, PowerPoint).
- Ability to work effectively in a team and collaborate with others.
- Willingness to learn and take direction from experienced technicians.
- Enthusiasm for the manufacturing industry and a desire to gain practical maintenance experience.
Other
How to Apply
Applications, including a comprehensive CV, should be forwarded to hr@traversal.co.zw, Indicate the position you are applying for in the Subject of the email.
Deadline: 04 September 2023Generate a Whatsapp Message
