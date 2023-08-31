Machine Maintenance Intern (Harare)

Job Description

As a Machine Maintenance Intern, your role is to provide support to the maintenance department and gain practical experience in various aspects of machine maintenance and repair. You will work under the guidance of experienced maintenance technicians and contribute to the maintenance and upkeep of machines and equipment within the production plant . Your main responsibilities will include assisting with equipment inspections, performing routine maintenance tasks, troubleshooting issues, and supporting the overall maintenance efforts.

Duties and Responsibilities

Maintenance Documentation:

Assist in maintaining accurate maintenance records, including work orders, repair logs, and equipment maintenance schedules.

Organize and file maintenance-related documents, manuals, and technical specifications.

Support data entry and management of maintenance information in relevant systems or software.

Preventive Maintenance: