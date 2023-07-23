Machine Operator - Braille / Transcriber

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experinced candidates to fill the above mentioned post.

The position exists to transcribe a wide variety of instructional materials into Braille and large print and operating various Braille equipment including a Braillewriter, Braille word processor, computer and related software.

Duties and Responsibilities

Interprets pictures, graphs, and charts.

Prepares such items as raised line drawings, diagrams and charts to accompany text, test question papers and other materials.

Coordinating with Foremen for materials to be transcribed and printed.

Ensuring that equipment and raw materials needed to print Braille are available.

Prepare and submit status and performance reports

Ensuring that all products and goods are produced on time for distribution in a profitable manner

Enforcing reconciliation of Embossed products.

Working with Foremen to enforce spoilage control after all processes are done

Obtain output information (number of Embossed products, percentage of defective products etc).

Maintaining re order levels and advise Foremen on stocks to be re-ordered.

Monitor jobs to ensure they will finish on time and within budget.

Determine manpower, equipment and raw materials needed to cover Braille products demand.

Demonstrate attendance sufficient to complete the duties of the position as required.

Qualifications and Experience

Higher Diploma or Degree.

Qualification in Special needs (with specialization in Visual Impairment).

Minimum of one year in a Braille or Embossing transcription environment.

Teaching Experience is an added advantage Required Competencies and Attributes

Ability to communicate effectively.

Excellent knowledge of production planning and quality control principles.

Computer software proficiency pertaining to Braille transcription and tactile graphics.

Ability to operate a variety of specialized Braille equipment.

Knowledge of Braille codes, and Textbook format.

Other

How to Apply

Interested and qualified persons should submit their applications and Curriculum Vitae with contact telephone numbers and names of at least three (3) referees. Applications should be done online on the google application form accessible on the ZIMSEC website www.zimsec.co.zw.