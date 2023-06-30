Machine Operator: Typocrafters (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned post.

Duties and Responsibilities

Operation of the Machine.

Consistent production of products to meet customer specified product quality parameters and tolerances.

Production of orders with waste below set minimum thresholds.

Perform basic machine maintenance operations.

Supervision of Machine Assistants and Contract workers.

Compliance with ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System requirements.

Qualifications and Experience

Minimum of 5 'O' Levels including English and Mathematics.

5 years and above.

National Craft Certificate in Print Finishing.

Class 1- 3 Journey person.

Three years post apprenticeship working experience.

Knowledge of exercise book making machine an added advantage

Other

How to Apply

Interested Candidates should send their written applications accompanied by a detailed Curriculum Vitae and copies of academic and professional certificates to:

The Head: Human Resources

Feedback