Machine Operator: Typocrafters (Harare)

Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned post.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Operation of the Machine.
- Consistent production of products to meet customer specified product quality parameters and tolerances.
- Production of orders with waste below set minimum thresholds.
- Perform basic machine maintenance operations.
- Supervision of Machine Assistants and Contract workers.
- Compliance with ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System requirements.
Qualifications and Experience
- Minimum of 5 'O' Levels including English and Mathematics.
- 5 years and above.
- National Craft Certificate in Print Finishing.
- Class 1- 3 Journey person.
- Three years post apprenticeship working experience.
- Knowledge of exercise book making machine an added advantage
Other
How to Apply
Interested Candidates should send their written applications accompanied by a detailed Curriculum Vitae and copies of academic and professional certificates to:
The Head: Human Resources
Commercial Printing Division
102 Simon Mazorodze Road
Southerton
HARARE
Or E-mail: rkarikoga@natprint.co.zw
Deadline: 30 July 2023
NATPRINT
Natprint, is the biggest printing house in Zimbabwe, with the advanced technology in packaging and paper products. The company also manufactures packaging material and produces magazines and annual reports for corporate clients. National Printing & Packaging, NATPRINT come a long way from its humble beginnings as Aslin Reil & In 1957 it merged with Mard on , Son and Hall of Bristol, England and former Mardon Aslin. In 1961, they merged with Rhodesian Printers to form Mardon Printers and became market leaders.