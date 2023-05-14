Pindula|
Main Service Centre Manager x10

May. 20, 2023
Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced individuals to fill the positions which have arisen in Retail Banking Department. 

Reporting to the Regional Manager, the incumbent will be responsible for providing operational oversight and implement strategies to manage risk, enforce compliance, optimize profits, sales growth, customer satisfaction and service delivery.

Location: (First Street, Nelson Mandela, Masvingo, Mutare, Bulawayo Main, Halyet House, Gweru, Causeway, Kadoma, Kopje Plaza)

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Business growth and development.
  • Selling and sales management.
  • Customer Experience Management.
  • Lending and monitoring credit facilities.
  • Operations management and reporting.
  • Staff supervision.
  • Budgetary Control.
  • Risk Management & Internal Controls.

Qualifications and Experience

  • First Degree in Commerce/Accounting/Business Studies or equivalent business-related degree/IOBZ Diploma.
  • 3 years retail banking experience at managerial level.

Other

How to Apply

Remuneration: The positions offer an attractive remuneration package commensurate with qualifications and experience.

Interested candidates should email their applications accompanied with a detailed CV, proof of qualifications and experience to: recruitment@posb.co.zw

NB:  Only shortlisted applicants will be contacted.

Deadline: 20 May 2023

The Peoples Own Savings Bank, formerly the Post Office Savings Bank, was established in 1904 as a statutory fund to mobilise savings for national development. The Bank commenced its operations through the Post Office infrastructure network.

It is a savings bank in Zimbabwe. It is one of the financial institutions, licensed and supervised by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe, the national banking regulator.

