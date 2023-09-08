Main Service Centre Manager x3
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced individuals to fill the positions which have arisen in Retail Banking Department.
Reporting to the Regional Manager, the incumbent will be responsible for providing operational oversight and implement strategies to manage risk, enforce compliance, optimize profits, sales growth, customer satisfaction and service delivery.
Location: (Masvingo, Halyet House, Gweru, Kopje Plaza).
Duties and Responsibilities
- Business growth and development.
- Customer Experience Management.
- Lending and monitoring credit facilities.
- Operations management and reporting.
- Staff supervision.
- Budgetary Control.
- Risk Management & Internal Controls.
Qualifications and Experience
- First Degree in Commerce/ Accounting/ Business Studies or equivalent business-related degree/ IOBZ Diploma
- At least 5 years retail banking experience.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates should email their applications accompanied with a detailed CV, proof of qualifications and experience to: recruitment@posb.co.zw
NB: Only shortlisted applicants will be contacted. The position offers an attractive remuneration package commensurate with qualifications and experience.
Deadline: 10 September 2023Generate a Whatsapp Message
POSB - People’s Own Savings Bank
The Peoples Own Savings Bank, formerly the Post Office Savings Bank, was established in 1904 as a statutory fund to mobilise savings for national development. The Bank commenced its operations through the Post Office infrastructure network.
It is a savings bank in Zimbabwe. It is one of the financial institutions, licensed and supervised by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe, the national banking regulator.