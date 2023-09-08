Pindula|Search Pindula
Account

2023 Elections Results Update

Click to see results
POSB - People’s Own Savings Bank

Main Service Centre Manager x3

POSB - People’s Own Savings Bank
Sep. 10, 2023
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced individuals to fill the positions which have arisen in Retail Banking Department.

Reporting to the Regional Manager, the incumbent will be responsible for providing operational oversight and implement strategies to manage risk, enforce compliance, optimize profits, sales growth, customer satisfaction and service delivery.

Location: (Masvingo, Halyet House, Gweru, Kopje Plaza).

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Business growth and development.
  • Customer Experience Management.
  • Lending and monitoring credit facilities.
  • Operations management and reporting.
  • Staff supervision.
  • Budgetary Control.
  • Risk Management & Internal Controls.

Qualifications and Experience

  • First Degree in Commerce/ Accounting/ Business Studies or equivalent business-related degree/ IOBZ Diploma
  • At least 5 years retail banking experience.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should email their applications accompanied with a detailed CV, proof of qualifications and experience to: recruitment@posb.co.zw

NB: Only shortlisted applicants will be contacted. The position offers an attractive remuneration package commensurate with qualifications and experience.

Deadline: 10 September 2023

Generate a Whatsapp Message

POSB - People’s Own Savings Bank

Website
08677 099 200
customersupport@posb.co.zw

The Peoples Own Savings Bank, formerly the Post Office Savings Bank, was established in 1904 as a statutory fund to mobilise savings for national development. The Bank commenced its operations through the Post Office infrastructure network.

It is a savings bank in Zimbabwe. It is one of the financial institutions, licensed and supervised by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe, the national banking regulator.

Browse Jobs

Related Jobs

EmpowerBank Limited
EmpowerBank Limited

Bank Teller (Bulawayo)

Deadline:
NMB Bank Limited
NMB Bank Limited

Teller (Victoria Fall)

Deadline:
CBZ Bank Limited
CBZ Bank Limited

Loan Officers x2

Deadline:
EmpowerBank Limited
EmpowerBank Limited

Loans Officer (Harare)

Deadline:
Mukuru
Mukuru

Branch Teller (Contract)

Deadline:
Mukuru
Mukuru

Booth Tellers (Contract)

Deadline:

Buy Phones on Credit.

More
Feedback