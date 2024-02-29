Main Service Centre Manager x4

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced individuals to fill the positions that have arisen in the Retail Banking Department. (Kadoma, Halyet House, Gweru, Kopje Plaza)

Reporting to the Regional Manager, the incumbent will be responsible for providing operational oversight and implementing strategies to manage risk, enforce compliance, and optimize profits, sales growth, customer satisfaction, and service delivery.

Duties and Responsibilities

Sales and business development.

Service delivery and overall customer Experience Management.

Overseeing lending and monitoring credit facilities.

Operations management and reporting.

Staff supervision.

Budgetary control.

Risk management & internal controls.

Qualifications and Experience

First Degree in Commerce/Accounting/Business Studies or equivalent business-related degree/IOBZ Diploma.

Should have 5 years retail banking experience.

Other

How to Apply

REMUNERATION