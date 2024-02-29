Main Service Centre Manager x4
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced individuals to fill the positions that have arisen in the Retail Banking Department. (Kadoma, Halyet House, Gweru, Kopje Plaza)
Reporting to the Regional Manager, the incumbent will be responsible for providing operational oversight and implementing strategies to manage risk, enforce compliance, and optimize profits, sales growth, customer satisfaction, and service delivery.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Sales and business development.
- Service delivery and overall customer Experience Management.
- Overseeing lending and monitoring credit facilities.
- Operations management and reporting.
- Staff supervision.
- Budgetary control.
- Risk management & internal controls.
Qualifications and Experience
- First Degree in Commerce/Accounting/Business Studies or equivalent business-related degree/IOBZ Diploma.
- Should have 5 years retail banking experience.
How to Apply
REMUNERATION
The position offers an attractive remuneration package commensurate with qualifications and experience.
Interested candidates should email their applications accompanied with a detailed CV, proof of qualifications and experience to: recruitment@posb.co.zw, clearly indicate the position in the email subject line.
NB: Only shortlisted applicants will be contacted.
Deadline: 23 February 2024
POSB - People’s Own Savings Bank
The Peoples Own Savings Bank, formerly the Post Office Savings Bank, was established in 1904 as a statutory fund to mobilise savings for national development. The Bank commenced its operations through the Post Office infrastructure network.
It is a savings bank in Zimbabwe. It is one of the financial institutions, licensed and supervised by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe, the national banking regulator.