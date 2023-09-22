Maintenance Fitter: Contract (Mutare )

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned position that has arisen within the company.

Duties and Responsibilities

Installation of new plant and equipment such as boilers, heat exchangers, gasifiers, coolers, air compressors, expansion engines, process vessels, bubble columns, petro-chemical process pipelines, valves, gearboxes, conveyors and machine-shop tools.

Installation of utilities- steaming plant, water treatment, gas heating, ventilation, electric light, and power.

Rebuilding or reconditioning old plant and equipment- waste heat boilers, heat exchangers, pressure vessels, oil-fired furnaces, oil burners, mechanical valves, pneumatics valves, pumps and compressors.

Alteration or modification of plant, equipment, utilities and special services.

Operation and supervision of particular utilities and special services such as boiler house operation, steam supply, power and generation, compressed air plant and supply lines, heating and ventilating system, air separation plant and oxygen supply lines.

Ensuring downtime for maintenance does not interfere with production schedules or runs.

Ensuring downtime caused by a breakdown is kept to a minimum.

Observing safety regulations applicable throughout the working environment

Qualifications and Experience

Qualified class 1 artisan who must have served a 4-year apprenticeship in a Mechanical Engineering field e.g. Fitting and Turning or trade-tested artisan class 1.

Certificate of completion of Contract of Apprenticeship in a Mechanical Engineering field.

At least 2-5 Years post apprenticeship industrial/ practical experience (preferably in a Petro-chemical processing plant) to perform job satisfactorily.

Thorough knowledge of boilers, steaming plant, pumps and compressors.

Proficiency in pipe-work.

Knowledge of First Aid, safety, health and environment awareness in a Petro-chemical process plant.

Exposure to and willing to perform in a shift working system.

Computer literacy.

Possession of a National Diploma in Mechanical Engineering is an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Applications together with a detailed CV (4 copies) marked “Private and Confidential‘’ should be posted to:

The Human Resources and Monitoring and Evaluation Manager