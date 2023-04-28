Maintenance Officer: Administration & Services (Grade: 11)

Job Description

The successful candidate will manage a team of technicians and lead in the day-to-day coordination of installations, general maintenance, and repair work in NSSA buildings. The job also oversees physical assets, implements preventative maintenance and rehabilitation of office equipment and furniture. Reporting to the Head - Administration & Services.

Duties and Responsibilities

Prepare maintenance schedules in tine with the organization's maintenance goals and monitor compliance.

Frequently inspect facilities to proactively detect potential problems and recommend the necessary repair or maintenance.

Generate work orders, enter comprehensive job details, and assign work to qualified team members. Develop maintenance procedures and ensure implementation.

Check that every single job is executed on time, to the budget, and without compromising users' safety.

Manage Supplier contracts, relations, evaluation, and performance monitoring.

Help with the development of maintenance procedures and proactive maintenance programs like preventative maintenance.

Recommend budget items, contributing to the development of an annual maintenance budget. Recommend upgrades, overhauls, and other changes to major systems and equipment.

Actively participate in projects (e.g. remodelling or renovation).

Prepare weekly maintenance schedules and allocate work.

Prepare and produce weekly maintenance reports.

Keep maintenance logs and report on daily activities.

Qualifications and Experience

A Degree in Electrical/Mechanical Engineering or Maintenance Trade related qualification.

Apprentice trained or journeyman certified in a relevant field.

A minimum of 5 years' experience work experience in office and facilities maintenance or related field.

Competencies and Characteristics:

Strong customer service skills.

Ability to diagnose repair needs.

Excellent communication skills.

Analytical skills.

Good report writing skills.

Excellent people management skills.

Computer literacy.

Negotiation skills.

Excellent computation skills.

Other

How to Apply

Those interested in pursuing this opportunity should either hand deliver the applications with CV's and certified copies of professional qualifications to:

NSSA House

Cnr Sam Nujoma (2nd Street)/ Selous Avenue

Harare.

Or, alternatively post their applications to:

The Deputy Director - Human Resources

National Social Security Authority

P.O. Box CY 1387

Causeway

Harare

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Deadline: 28 April 2023