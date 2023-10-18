Pindula|Search Pindula
National University of Science and Technology (NUST)

Maintenance Officer

National University of Science and Technology (NUST)
Oct. 27, 2023
Job Description

The University seeks to recruit applicants with requisite qualifications, skills and experience for the above mentioned post in the Physical Planning Works and Estates.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Planning, implementing and managing all the university’s building, plant & equipment maintenance
  • Responsible for preparation of CapEx and Operational budgets
  • Participating in organisational tactical and strategic planning
  • Performing cost calculations and preparing financial projections.
  • Leading a multidisciplinary technical team and ensuring execution of prepared work schedules to the required standard and quality.
  • Liaising between contractors, subcontractors, vendors, and suppliers.
  • Overseeing all maintenance and project work in the department
  • Ensuring adherence to maintenance schedules and compliance to statutory requirements
  • Ensuring that projects are completed on time and within budget.
  • Documenting processes and keeping detailed maintenance logs.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Bachelor's degree in civil and structural engineering, civil engineering technology,
  • mechanical engineering, electrical engineering or equivalent. A qualification in Quantity Surveying may be considered if there is distinct demonstration of proven experience in the built environment and engineering fields.
  • At least 5 years’ experience in the maintenance field, two of which must be in a senior position.
  • Must be a registered member of the ZIE and ECZ or eligible for registration.
  • Knowledge of Maintenance Systems and Strategies, Asset Management and Inventory Management.
  • Advanced proficiency in Management Information Systems (MIS) and Maintenance Management Systems (MMS).
  • Conversant with Occupational Health and Safety Regulations and Requirements.
  • In-depth knowledge of building maintenance and construction industry regulations.
  • Proven experience in the Built Environment is a distinct advantage.
  • A project management certificate will be an added advantage.
  • A valid driver's license.

Skills & Attributes:

  • Exceptional leadership, project management, decision-making, and problem-solving skills.
  • Great analytical, organizational, and time-management skills.
  • Excellent written and verbal communication skills.
  • Ability to collaborate with a variety of stakeholders.
  • Ability to make viable decisions under varying conditions.

CONDITIONS OF SERVICE: An attractive package which includes Medical Aid, Leave and Pension Benefits is offered; details of which will be disclosed to shortlisted candidates.

Other

How to Apply

All applications will be treated in strictest confidence. Applications, which should include a Curriculum Vitae (giving full personal particulars of applicant, including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, employment and experience, present salary, telephone numbers and the names, addresses (including e-mail) and telephone numbers of three contactable referees) and copies of certificates must be addressed to:

The Senior Assistant Registrar

Human Resources Department

National University of Science and Technology

P O Box AC 939, Ascot

Bulawayo, ZIMBABWE

And e-mailed to: recruitment@nust.ac.zw in a single pdf file clearly indicating the position being applied for in the subject line.

The National University of Science and Technology is an equal opportunities employer. In the interest of promoting gender parity, female candidates are encouraged to apply.

NB: Only Shortlisted Candidates Will Be Contacted.

Deadline: 27 October 2023

National University of Science and Technology (NUST)

Website
+263292282842
info@nust.ac.zw

The National University of Science and Technology is the second largest public research university in Zimbabwe, located in Bulawayo. It was established in 1991. On 8 April 1991.

