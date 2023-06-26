Job Description

Our client within the hospitality industry is looking to recruit a qualified and well-seasoned Maintenance Officer to join their organization. The Ideal candidate must possess the skill set to execute the key responsibilities that follow and meet the minimum requirements below.

Duties and Responsibilities

Supervising and leading all maintenance processes and operations.

Tracking expenses and overseeing the budget for maintenance.

Maintaining all machinery to ensure it’s at working standards.

Creating and implementing maintenance procedures.

Conducting regular inspections of the facilities to detect and resolve problems.

Planning and managing all repair and installation activities.

Ensuring all department workers adhere to the safety policies and procedures.

Assigning repair schedules and evaluating repair cost estimates.

Documenting and preparing daily progress reports and maintenance logs.

Overseeing equipment stock and placing orders for new supplies when necessary.

Qualifications and Experience

High school diploma or equivalent qualification.

Bachelor’s degree in business administration, facility management, or a similar field is preferred.

At least 5 years working within the hospitality industry

A minimum of 10 years’ experience in maintenance.

Previous managerial experience is a bonus.

Good understanding of the technical features of plumbing, carpentry, and electrical systems.

Strong knowledge facilities machines and equipment.

Excellent organizational and leadership abilities.

Exceptional communication and interpersonal skills.

Other

How to Apply

If you qualify kindly email your CV in plain word document format to: dnyamugama@priconsultants.com

Deadline: 28 June 2023

