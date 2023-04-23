Maintenance Officers: Property Investments x2

Job Description

Reporting to the Facilities and Development Manager, the successful candidate will undertake property management administration duties.

Duties and Responsibilities

Assist the Facilities Er Maintenance Manager in the production of planned and cyclical maintenance programmes.

Ensure effective coordination of planned maintenance programmes.

Assist in the analysis and improvement of maintenance systems by identifying significant recurring failure patterns.

Carry out inspections to ensure the general upkeep and maintenance of premises.

Plan and perform detailed annual maintenance assessments for the portfolio.

Issue job orders/contract tenders to external contractors.

Supervise contractors and provide progress reports while ensuring that contractors comply with Health S Safety at Work regulations.

Attend to requests for repairs or alterations.

Participate in the preparation and ongoing review of maintenance budgets for each property and assist in the budgetary control of the full maintenance CAPEX and OPEX budget.

Qualifications and Experience

A Degree in an Engineering Discipline or Quantity Surveying.

Clean class 4 Driver's licence.

Experience in facilities management is a distinct advantage.

Knowledge of MTTR/MTBF.

Experience in Planned Maintenance/Reliability Centred maintenance.

A minimum of 3 years' experience in a maintenance environment.

Key Competencies:

Excellent communication skills.

Analytical skills.

Good report writing skills.

Excellent people management skills Computer literacy Negotiation skills.

Excellent computation skills.

Other

How to Apply

Those interested in pursuing this opportunity should either hand deliver the applications with CV's and certified copies of professional qualifications to:

NSSA House

Cnr Sam Nujoma (2nd Street)/ Selous Avenue

Harare.

Or, alternatively post their applications to:

The Deputy Director - Human Resources

National Social Security Authority

P.O. Box CY 1387

Causeway

Harare

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Deadline: 28 April 2023