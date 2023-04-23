Maintenance Officers: Property Investments x2

Job Description
Reporting to the Facilities and Development Manager, the successful candidate will undertake property management administration duties.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Assist the Facilities Er Maintenance Manager in the production of planned and cyclical maintenance programmes.
- Ensure effective coordination of planned maintenance programmes.
- Assist in the analysis and improvement of maintenance systems by identifying significant recurring failure patterns.
- Carry out inspections to ensure the general upkeep and maintenance of premises.
- Plan and perform detailed annual maintenance assessments for the portfolio.
- Issue job orders/contract tenders to external contractors.
- Supervise contractors and provide progress reports while ensuring that contractors comply with Health S Safety at Work regulations.
- Attend to requests for repairs or alterations.
- Participate in the preparation and ongoing review of maintenance budgets for each property and assist in the budgetary control of the full maintenance CAPEX and OPEX budget.
Qualifications and Experience
- A Degree in an Engineering Discipline or Quantity Surveying.
- Clean class 4 Driver's licence.
- Experience in facilities management is a distinct advantage.
- Knowledge of MTTR/MTBF.
- Experience in Planned Maintenance/Reliability Centred maintenance.
- A minimum of 3 years' experience in a maintenance environment.
Key Competencies:
- Excellent communication skills.
- Analytical skills.
- Good report writing skills.
- Excellent people management skills Computer literacy Negotiation skills.
- Excellent computation skills.
Other
How to Apply
Those interested in pursuing this opportunity should either hand deliver the applications with CV's and certified copies of professional qualifications to:
NSSA House
Cnr Sam Nujoma (2nd Street)/ Selous Avenue
Harare.
Or, alternatively post their applications to:
The Deputy Director - Human Resources
National Social Security Authority
P.O. Box CY 1387
Causeway
Harare
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
Deadline: 28 April 2023