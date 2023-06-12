Maintenance Planner (Hwange)

Job Description

We are currently seeking for a Maintenance Planner who will be responsible for coordinating all plannable maintenance work on the premises. The individual will coordinate maintenance personnel and available resources while ensuring jobs get done on time. Work performed is in accordance with instructions and procedures received from the Workshop Manager.

Duties and Responsibilities

Create maintenance schedules and generate work orders.

Maintain parts inventory.

Create procedural manuals that explain how to carry out certain tasks.

Estimate costs of labour and parts for industrial equipment.

Adjust schedules to account for unexpected emergency work.

Assist and support Workshop Manager.

Serve as a liaison between maintenance and operations.

Maintain records and files essential to maintenance management.

Coordinate with maintenance staff, contractors, and external vendors.

Prepare preventive maintenance plans that are aligned with the organization’s maintenance goals.

Establish strong relationships between key functions in the organization to avoid departmental silos, communication barriers, and increased downtime.

Qualifications and Experience

Maintenance engineering certificate.

At least 5 years experience in a mining or heavy industry environment.

Knowledge of safety, health and environmental systems.

Excellent communication, problem-solving, and time-management skills.

Other

How to Apply

Interested and suitably qualified candidates should apply to:

Human Resources Operations and Administration Officer

Turbo Mining

Western Coal Area

Hwange

Or email: recruitment@turbomining.co.zw

NB: Please enclose detailed CV and certified copies of relevant documents.

Deadline: 12 June 2023