Management Accountant (Harare)

Job Description

Duties and Responsibilities

Developing and implementing cost effective financial policies and procedures as well as mitigating financial risks

Preparing financial reports in accordance with IFRS.

Preparing budgets, budgetary controls, forecasting, revenue, and expenditure reviews.

Advising on strategic and business planning.

Providing proactive financial advice to the Executive and actively promoting improved financial awareness.

Identifying improvement areas and presenting recommendations to company management

Coordinating preparation of external audit materials and external financial reporting

Ensuring compliance to regulatory requirements and best practices.

Performing financial record keeping as well as protecting confidential information

Reviewing corporate returns to ensure accuracy and completeness.

Maintaining compliance with all state regulations.

Ensures integrity of all financial information.

Appraisal of Investments and capital projects.

Preparation of board pack.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in Accounting or Business Finance, ACCA or CIMA or any equivalent qualification.

At least 4 years’ experience in the accounting field.

At least 2 years in doing management accounts.

Highly experienced in statutory returns (VAT, QPDs and Withholding tax & PAYE).

Class 4 Driver’s license.

Organisational skills and ability to meet deadlines.

Very good written and oral communication skills.

Excellent analytical and numerical abilities.

Proficiency with spreadsheet and accounting software packages.

Accuracy and an eye for detail.

Other

How to Apply

Interested applicants are requested to send their CVs via email to: recruitments@crocoholdings.co.zw stating the job applied for in the email subject.