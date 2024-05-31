Management Accountant (Harare)
Job Description
Applications are invited from interested and suitably qualified persons to fill in a vacancy that has arisen within the organization.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Developing and implementing cost effective financial policies and procedures as well as mitigating financial risks
- Preparing financial reports in accordance with IFRS.
- Preparing budgets, budgetary controls, forecasting, revenue, and expenditure reviews.
- Advising on strategic and business planning.
- Providing proactive financial advice to the Executive and actively promoting improved financial awareness.
- Identifying improvement areas and presenting recommendations to company management
- Coordinating preparation of external audit materials and external financial reporting
- Ensuring compliance to regulatory requirements and best practices.
- Performing financial record keeping as well as protecting confidential information
- Reviewing corporate returns to ensure accuracy and completeness.
- Maintaining compliance with all state regulations.
- Ensures integrity of all financial information.
- Appraisal of Investments and capital projects.
- Preparation of board pack.
Qualifications and Experience
- Degree in Accounting or Business Finance, ACCA or CIMA or any equivalent qualification.
- At least 4 years’ experience in the accounting field.
- At least 2 years in doing management accounts.
- Highly experienced in statutory returns (VAT, QPDs and Withholding tax & PAYE).
- Class 4 Driver’s license.
- Organisational skills and ability to meet deadlines.
- Very good written and oral communication skills.
- Excellent analytical and numerical abilities.
- Proficiency with spreadsheet and accounting software packages.
- Accuracy and an eye for detail.
Other
How to Apply
Interested applicants are requested to send their CVs via email to: recruitments@crocoholdings.co.zw stating the job applied for in the email subject.
Croco Motors
Croco Motors is the flagship subsidiary of Croco Holdings which owns the company 100%. Croco Motors operates the Ford, Mazda, UD Trucks, KIA, Eicher and Volvo franchises. The company is also a dealer for Nissan, Datsun, Toyota, Renault, Higer and Yutong. Croco Motors’ key product segments are new vehicles, vehicle service and the sale of spare parts & accessories. Other value-added services offered include tyre fitment, wheel alignment & wheel balancing and rhino lining. Key divisions are Croco Ford & Mazda, Croco Nissan, Croco Toyota, Croco Commercial, Renault Zimbabwe, Kia Zimbabwe, Auto Body Centre and Pitstop. Croco Motors has operations in Harare, Bulawayo, Masvingo, Chiredzi, Selous, Mutare and Victoria Falls.