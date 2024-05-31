Pindula|Search Pindula
Croco Motors

Management Accountant (Harare)

Croco Motors
Jun. 01, 2024
Job Description

Applications are invited from interested and suitably qualified persons to fill in a vacancy that has arisen within the organization.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Developing and implementing cost effective financial policies and procedures as well as mitigating financial risks
  • Preparing financial reports in accordance with IFRS.
  • Preparing budgets, budgetary controls, forecasting, revenue, and expenditure reviews.
  • Advising on strategic and business planning.
  • Providing proactive financial advice to the Executive and actively promoting improved financial awareness.
  • Identifying improvement areas and presenting recommendations to company management
  • Coordinating preparation of external audit materials and external financial reporting
  • Ensuring compliance to regulatory requirements and best practices.
  • Performing financial record keeping as well as protecting confidential information
  • Reviewing corporate returns to ensure accuracy and completeness.
  • Maintaining compliance with all state regulations.
  • Ensures integrity of all financial information.
  • Appraisal of Investments and capital projects.
  • Preparation of board pack.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Degree in Accounting or Business Finance, ACCA or CIMA or any equivalent qualification.
  • At least 4 years’ experience in the accounting field.
  • At least 2 years in doing management accounts.
  • Highly experienced in statutory returns (VAT, QPDs and Withholding tax & PAYE).
  • Class 4 Driver’s license.
  • Organisational skills and ability to meet deadlines.
  • Very good written and oral communication skills.
  • Excellent analytical and numerical abilities.
  • Proficiency with spreadsheet and accounting software packages.
  • Accuracy and an eye for detail.

Other

How to Apply

Interested applicants are requested to send their CVs via email to: recruitments@crocoholdings.co.zw stating the job applied for in the email subject.

Croco Motors

Website
+263 242 759888
sales@crocomotors.co.zw

Croco Motors is the flagship subsidiary of Croco Holdings which owns the company 100%. Croco Motors operates the Ford, Mazda, UD Trucks, KIA, Eicher and Volvo franchises. The company is also a dealer for Nissan, Datsun, Toyota, Renault, Higer and Yutong. Croco Motors’ key product segments are new vehicles, vehicle service and the sale of spare parts & accessories. Other value-added services offered include tyre fitment, wheel alignment & wheel balancing and rhino lining. Key divisions are Croco Ford & Mazda, Croco Nissan, Croco Toyota, Croco Commercial, Renault Zimbabwe, Kia Zimbabwe, Auto Body Centre and Pitstop. Croco Motors has operations in Harare, Bulawayo, Masvingo, Chiredzi, Selous, Mutare and Victoria Falls.

