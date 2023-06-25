Management Accountant

Job Description

To manage the income statement effectively by ensuring that income and expenses are appropriately accounted for; and assist in the achievement of business as usual and strategic initiatives through accurate budgeting and forecasting.

Duties and Responsibilities

Preparation of management accounts.

Calculation of deferred income.

Assisting with input for the Bank's strategy formulation.

Preparation of reports for different stakeholders- MANCO, EXCO and BOARD.

Assist in internal and external audit matters for the department.

Reporting on the Financial results and position by compiling, interpreting, and presenting management accounting packs.

Assisting in the achievement of Business as Usual (BAU) and strategic initiatives through accurate budgeting and forecasting.

Building and maintaining collaborative business relationships and have an understanding of the business strategy and operations through ongoing engagement with stakeholders.

Ensuring that the financial and business information adheres to audit requirements and is easily available for review by embedding good internal control processes.

Providing management with meaningful information to make informed decisions through scenario planning, business case preparation or review and conducting feasibility studies.

Providing ongoing support to stakeholders by addressing ad hoc queries and requests

Identifying training courses and career progression for self through input and feedback from management.

Sharing knowledge and industry trends with team and stakeholders during formal and informal interaction.

Contribute to a culture conducive to the achievement of transformation goals by participating in Nedbank Culture building initiatives (e.g. staff surveys etc.).

Participating and supporting corporate responsibility initiatives for the achievement of business strategy.

Seek opportunities to improve business processes and systems by identifying and recommending effective ways to operate and adding value to Nedbank.

Preparation, loading of rolling forecast, quarterly budgetary forecasts and 3-year planning budgets.

Meet stakeholder expectations and needs through but not limited to, provision of reliable, accurate and insightful costing information

Address stakeholder requests by timeous response and resolution of queries.

Ensure accuracy of work by working according to policies and procedures.

Stay abreast in the field and deliver on the expectations from stakeholders by building capability of self through training and development.

Embrace the Nedbank Vision and Values by leading by example.

Participate and support corporate responsibility initiatives for the achievement of business strategy (e.g.. Green Strategy).

Qualifications and Experience

Accounting or Finance Degree.

Preferred Certifications: CIMA / CIS / ACCA / CA.

Minimum 5 years working experience and relevant industry experience.

Technical / Professional Knowledge:

Microsoft Office Products.

Cluster specific operations.

Business writing skills.

Relevant regulatory knowledge.

Principles of project management.

Industry trends.

Business principles.

Business Acumen.

Business terms and definitions.

Relevant software and systems knowledge.

Communication Strategies.

Banking knowledge.

Data analysis.

Banking procedures.

Decision-making process.

Research methodology.

Governance, risk and controls.

Cost accounting theory.

Behavioural Competencies:

Feedback