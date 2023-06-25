Management Accountant

Job Description
To manage the income statement effectively by ensuring that income and expenses are appropriately accounted for; and assist in the achievement of business as usual and strategic initiatives through accurate budgeting and forecasting.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Preparation of management accounts.
- Calculation of deferred income.
- Assisting with input for the Bank's strategy formulation.
- Preparation of reports for different stakeholders- MANCO, EXCO and BOARD.
- Assist in internal and external audit matters for the department.
- Reporting on the Financial results and position by compiling, interpreting, and presenting management accounting packs.
- Assisting in the achievement of Business as Usual (BAU) and strategic initiatives through accurate budgeting and forecasting.
- Building and maintaining collaborative business relationships and have an understanding of the business strategy and operations through ongoing engagement with stakeholders.
- Ensuring that the financial and business information adheres to audit requirements and is easily available for review by embedding good internal control processes.
- Providing management with meaningful information to make informed decisions through scenario planning, business case preparation or review and conducting feasibility studies.
- Providing ongoing support to stakeholders by addressing ad hoc queries and requests
- Identifying training courses and career progression for self through input and feedback from management.
- Sharing knowledge and industry trends with team and stakeholders during formal and informal interaction.
- Contribute to a culture conducive to the achievement of transformation goals by participating in Nedbank Culture building initiatives (e.g. staff surveys etc.).
- Participating and supporting corporate responsibility initiatives for the achievement of business strategy.
- Seek opportunities to improve business processes and systems by identifying and recommending effective ways to operate and adding value to Nedbank.
- Preparation, loading of rolling forecast, quarterly budgetary forecasts and 3-year planning budgets.
- Meet stakeholder expectations and needs through but not limited to, provision of reliable, accurate and insightful costing information
- Address stakeholder requests by timeous response and resolution of queries.
- Ensure accuracy of work by working according to policies and procedures.
- Stay abreast in the field and deliver on the expectations from stakeholders by building capability of self through training and development.
- Embrace the Nedbank Vision and Values by leading by example.
- Participate and support corporate responsibility initiatives for the achievement of business strategy (e.g.. Green Strategy).
Qualifications and Experience
- Accounting or Finance Degree.
- Preferred Certifications: CIMA / CIS / ACCA / CA.
- Minimum 5 years working experience and relevant industry experience.
Technical / Professional Knowledge:
- Microsoft Office Products.
- Cluster specific operations.
- Business writing skills.
- Relevant regulatory knowledge.
- Principles of project management.
- Industry trends.
- Business principles.
- Business Acumen.
- Business terms and definitions.
- Relevant software and systems knowledge.
- Communication Strategies.
- Banking knowledge.
- Data analysis.
- Banking procedures.
- Decision-making process.
- Research methodology.
- Governance, risk and controls.
- Cost accounting theory.
Behavioural Competencies:
- Earning Trust.
- Decision Making.
- Facilitating Change.
- Influencing.
- Initiating Action.
- Innovation.
- Becoming a Business Advisor.
- High-Impact Communication.
Other
How to Apply
To Apply Use LinK: https://www.linkedin.com/jobs/view/3616350915/?alternateChannel=search&refId=mlmdojunp1l8EERTFAsfRQ%3D%3D&trackingId=%2FuiRcucxnk5dFlXTz8vYPw%3D%3D
Deadline: 30 June 2023
Nedbank
Nedbank Zimbabwe Limited, also Nedbank Zimbabwe, is a commercial bank in Zimbabwe. It was established in July 2004 after changing from Zimbabwe's oldest merchant bank, Merchant Bank of Central Africa Limited, which was incorporated on 31 July 1956.