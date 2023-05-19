Pindula|
Econet Wireless Zimbabwe

Management Accountant: Planning

Econet Wireless Zimbabwe
May. 21, 2023
Job Description

To provide information for Group management decision making and implementation of the Group’s corporate financial strategy.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Review and recommend current budget practices with alignment to reporting.
  • Analyse and recommend the Group’s strategic direction to budgeting processes and systems.
  • Coordinate the annual budget and forecasting processes to ensure adherence to deadlines.
  • Produce the Econet Wireless Zimbabwe annual budget financial statements.
  • Review subsidiary budget submissions in preparation for Group consolidation.
  • Produce and analyse Econet Wireless Zimbabwe financial forecast statements for executive approval.
  • Produce an analysis of Key Performance Indicators for the Group as per budget targets.
  • Develop and maintain financial information database for benchmarking the Group’s performance.
  • Produce monthly reports highlighting variances and key business issues.
  • Analyse actual operating costs performance against target cost reductions.Perform capital rationing at budgeting level and recommend projects that meet set acceptance criteria.
  • Develop and maintain the Econet Wireless Zimbabwe Finance Annual Planner, and track of all reporting deliverables.
  • Provide technical assistance to subsidiaries on reporting systems.
  • Prepare monthly and annual POTRAZ returns and other regulatory requests.
  • Prepare tariff schedules in line with the Regulator and Central Bank requirements.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Bachelor's Degree.
  • 3 Years Industry Experience.

Other

How to Apply

To Apply Use Link: https://recruitment.econet.co.zw/job/management-accountant-planning-x1/

Deadline: 21 May 2023

Econet Wireless Zimbabwe

