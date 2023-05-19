Job Description
To provide information for Group management decision making and implementation of the Group’s corporate financial strategy.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Review and recommend current budget practices with alignment to reporting.
- Analyse and recommend the Group’s strategic direction to budgeting processes and systems.
- Coordinate the annual budget and forecasting processes to ensure adherence to deadlines.
- Produce the Econet Wireless Zimbabwe annual budget financial statements.
- Review subsidiary budget submissions in preparation for Group consolidation.
- Produce and analyse Econet Wireless Zimbabwe financial forecast statements for executive approval.
- Produce an analysis of Key Performance Indicators for the Group as per budget targets.
- Develop and maintain financial information database for benchmarking the Group’s performance.
- Produce monthly reports highlighting variances and key business issues.
- Analyse actual operating costs performance against target cost reductions.Perform capital rationing at budgeting level and recommend projects that meet set acceptance criteria.
- Develop and maintain the Econet Wireless Zimbabwe Finance Annual Planner, and track of all reporting deliverables.
- Provide technical assistance to subsidiaries on reporting systems.
- Prepare monthly and annual POTRAZ returns and other regulatory requests.
- Prepare tariff schedules in line with the Regulator and Central Bank requirements.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor's Degree.
- 3 Years Industry Experience.
Other
How to Apply
To Apply Use Link: https://recruitment.econet.co.zw/job/management-accountant-planning-x1/
Deadline: 21 May 2023