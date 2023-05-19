Job Description

To provide information for Group management decision making and implementation of the Group’s corporate financial strategy.

Duties and Responsibilities

Review and recommend current budget practices with alignment to reporting.

Analyse and recommend the Group’s strategic direction to budgeting processes and systems.

Coordinate the annual budget and forecasting processes to ensure adherence to deadlines.

Produce the Econet Wireless Zimbabwe annual budget financial statements.

Review subsidiary budget submissions in preparation for Group consolidation.

Produce and analyse Econet Wireless Zimbabwe financial forecast statements for executive approval.

Produce an analysis of Key Performance Indicators for the Group as per budget targets.

Develop and maintain financial information database for benchmarking the Group’s performance.

Produce monthly reports highlighting variances and key business issues.

Analyse actual operating costs performance against target cost reductions.Perform capital rationing at budgeting level and recommend projects that meet set acceptance criteria.

Develop and maintain the Econet Wireless Zimbabwe Finance Annual Planner, and track of all reporting deliverables.

Provide technical assistance to subsidiaries on reporting systems.

Prepare monthly and annual POTRAZ returns and other regulatory requests.

Prepare tariff schedules in line with the Regulator and Central Bank requirements.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor's Degree.

3 Years Industry Experience.

Other

How to Apply

To Apply Use Link: https://recruitment.econet.co.zw/job/management-accountant-planning-x1/

Deadline: 21 May 2023