Zimbabwe Elections 2023
Management Accountant x2 (Harare)
Job Description
Preparation of financial reports, analyses and reconciliations as well as the maintenance of financial records and other documents.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Track General Ledger movements on a daily basis ensuring that all material movements are supported by explanations
- Review the daily Trial Balance check to ensure all TBs are balancing and any imbalances investigated and/or escalated to IT Dept for resolution
- Provide periodic variance analysis of all income and expense lines and provide explanations for observed trends
- Supervise key balance sheet account reconciliations and analyses on a monthly basis.
- Perform monthly review of bank-wide suspense accounts ensuring that all accounts have been reconciled, long outstanding items followed up and expunged.
- Prepare the monthly TB Recon, which reconciles the supporting listings/schedules to the GL balances
- Conduct the month-end close to ensure that all the month’s financial activities have been accounted for.
- Review month-end schedules and journal entries, and authorise various postings to the general ledger
- Provide oversight on the monthly reconciliation of accruals, prepayments, sundry debtors and provisions
- Preparation of the monthly management accounts pack for the Zimbabwe Group as well as the monthly reporting pack split by Business Unit.
- Produce monthly commentaries/ reports highlighting variances and key business issues for management’s attention.
- Supervise preparation of the monthly segmental performance reports such as Cost Apportionment Model, SBU Performance
- Report, Funds Transfer Pricing, etc.
- Supervise the intercompany accounting process including preparation and submission of the intercompany matrix
- Provide business with requested data and analysis to assist in business decision-making and control and explaining numbers to non-financial managers
- Oversee and authorise general ledger maintenance such as marking of holidays, opening of accounts, locking and unlocking of General Ledgers, etc.
- Maintain appropriate files, reports, documentation as well as to facilitate audit and other reviews.
Qualifications and Experience
- Accounting degree or equivalent. A professional qualification like CA, CIMA, ACCA or equivalent
- Must have 3 years’ experience in a Banking environment.
Skills and Competencies:
- Ability to deal with multiple commitments/ deadlines.
- Self-motivated, hardworking and the ability to work independently.
- Excellent interpersonal and communication skills with an ability to be assertive when necessary.
- Able to interact confidently with senior stakeholders.
- Sound planning and organising skills with an ability to work with minimal supervision.
- Proactive, resilient and tenacious.
- High numerical ability and highly attentive to detail.
- Experience in financial services.
- Advanced Microsoft Excel skills.
Technical Pre-requisites:
- Proficient Microsoft Office knowledge and skills.
- Proven ability to calculate, post and manage accounting figures and financial records.
- Knowledge of Companies Act, Income Tax and Banking Act.
- Knowledge of the Accounts Payables principles and Authorisation process of the Procurement Committee.
- Must have Exposure to banking financial systems.
Other
How to Apply
Interested applicants who meet the job requirements should e-mail their CVs to: Careerszim@bancabc.co.zw with the heading “Management Accountant” attaching all your certified academic certificates, transcripts, and National ID.
NB: Appointments will be made in compliance with BancABC’s Recruitment Policy.
Deadline: 03 August 2023Generate a Whatsapp Message
BancABC Zimbabwe
The bank was formed in 1999 by various sponsors who previously owned separate business interests in various small to medium sized banking and financial institutions throughout Southern and Central Africa. It was the First Merchant Bank Limited, which had been operating as an Accepting House in Zimbabwe since 1956, under the ownership of FMB Holdings was re-branded African Banking Corporation of Zimbabwe Limited in 2001. On 27 April 2009, the bank announced its re-branding to BancABC following Reserve Bank approval.