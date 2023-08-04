Management Accountant x2 (Harare)

Proficient Microsoft Office knowledge and skills.

Proven ability to calculate, post and manage accounting figures and financial records.

Knowledge of Companies Act, Income Tax and Banking Act.

Knowledge of the Accounts Payables principles and Authorisation process of the Procurement Committee.

Must have Exposure to banking financial systems.

Other

How to Apply

Interested applicants who meet the job requirements should e-mail their CVs to: Careerszim@bancabc.co.zw with the heading “Management Accountant” attaching all your certified academic certificates, transcripts, and National ID.

NB: Appointments will be made in compliance with BancABC’s Recruitment Policy.

Deadline: 03 August 2023Generate a Whatsapp Message