Hatch Talent Solutions

Management Consultant (Strategy)

Hatch Talent Solutions
Oct. 13, 2023
Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned post.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Job Related.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Social Science Degree.
  • Business Management Degree.
  • Minimum 5 years working experience.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates must register on Hatch talent website: www.hatchtalent.co.zw and Forward CVs to: zvikomborero@winfieldstrategy.co.zw & simba@winfieldstrategy.co.zw

122 Gilchrist Drive, Malborough, Harare

Tel: 0242 709 906

Deadline: 13 October 2023

Hatch Talent Solutions

Hatch Talent Solutions is an HR Services Provider. We specialize in offering HR Advisory services, Staff Outsourcing services including virtual Staff outsourcing services, Training & development services, Executive Searches, General Recruitment , Compensation Benchmarking surveys and Start Up HR support services.

