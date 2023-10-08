Management Consultant (Strategy)
Hatch Talent Solutions
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned post.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Job Related.
Qualifications and Experience
- Social Science Degree.
- Business Management Degree.
- Minimum 5 years working experience.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates must register on Hatch talent website: www.hatchtalent.co.zw and Forward CVs to: zvikomborero@winfieldstrategy.co.zw & simba@winfieldstrategy.co.zw
122 Gilchrist Drive, Malborough, Harare
Tel: 0242 709 906
Deadline: 13 October 2023Generate a Whatsapp Message
Hatch Talent Solutions
Browse Jobs
Hatch Talent Solutions is an HR Services Provider. We specialize in offering HR Advisory services, Staff Outsourcing services including virtual Staff outsourcing services, Training & development services, Executive Searches, General Recruitment , Compensation Benchmarking surveys and Start Up HR support services.