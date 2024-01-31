Management Information Systems (MIS) Assistant (Bulawayo)

Job Description

The MIS Assistant is responsible for Bantwana Zimbabwe information systems, including computer and data capturing, processing, transfer systems, security, backup, and storage systems, and coordinates the department systems that include Database Management, computer hardware and software, LAN, WAN, internet gateway and other communications systems.

Duties and Responsibilities

Timeously respond to (DHIS2/Commcare) systems administrative requests.

Update and implement computer security policies, secure systems from unauthorized internal or external access, and pay special attention to database management in collaboration with the Bantwana MEL Department.

Support visits in districts and help in DQA processes.

Oversee hardware, software, and network system installation, configuration, and maintenance.

Provide technical support and troubleshooting assistance to end-users, ensuring timely resolution of issues.

Maintain the program database and ensure that the databases are updated regularly.

Assist in developing systems to monitor data quality, routinely analyze it, and address issues that arise within the Bantwana programs.

Assist in managing the existing set databases, overseeing data entry by data clerks, performing data quality checks by verifying entered data, reviewing, correcting, deleting, or re-entering data, and combining data from multiple systems when information is incomplete.

Manage both soft and hard copies of data for the BZ projects.

Maintain a working knowledge of all information systems software and provide support and training to staff.

Analyse system needs and recommend hardware and software database upgrades to the MEAL department.

Summarise and compile data for standardized reports.

Support and build capacity to all MEL staff in the districts.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor’s degree in computer science, Information Systems, or a related field.

At least two years’ worth of experience in a similar field.

Proven experience in managing and maintaining information systems and IT infrastructure.

Strong knowledge of database management systems, network administration, and security protocols.

Proficiency in programming languages such as Java or Python.

Excellent problem-solving and analytical skills, with the ability to identify and resolve complex technical issues.

Strong project management skills, with the ability to prioritize tasks and meet deadlines.

Excellent communication skills, both written and verbal, with the ability to effectively convey technical information to non-technical stakeholders.

Ability to work independently and collaboratively in a fast-paced environment.

Other

How to Apply

To apply for this position, please submit a cover letter, CV including three referees ( name, organization, phone number, and email address) to: info@bantwana.co.zw with position title in the subject line and completed Application Form. Due to the anticipated high volume of applications, only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. BZ is an equal opportunity employer.

BZ has a zero-tolerance policy on child abuse, sexual exploitation and abuse, sexual harassment and any form of discrimination based on gender, race, ethnicity, age and any other such distinguishing characteristics.