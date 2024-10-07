Pindula|Search Pindula
Shepco Industrial Supplies

Management Secretary (Bulawayo)

Shepco Industrial Supplies
Oct. 10, 2024
Job Description

We are seeking a dedicated and organized Management Secretary to join our team. The ideal candidate will provide comprehensive administrative support to our management team, ensuring smooth and efficient operations within the office.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Providing high-level administrative support to management, including scheduling meetings, managing calendars, and preparing reports.
  • Maintain filing systems, ensuring all documents are organized and accessible.
  • Assist in the preparation of presentations and other materials for meetings.
  • Collaborate with other departments to ensure seamless communication and workflow.

Qualifications and Experience

  • HND in Secretarial Studies or related Office Administration.
  • Minimum of 2 years of relevant experience.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates to email their Cvs to: hr@shepcobma.co.zw

Shepco Industrial Supplies are the official & exclusive agents of Beier Safety Footwear. They are the manufacturers of BOVA safety shoes and Egoli gumboots.

