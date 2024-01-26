Management Systems Auditor (Harare)

Job Description

Purpose of the job is to plan and conduct systems and product audits (QMS, Environment, OHSAS, FSMS, and product) for the respective sectors.

Duties and Responsibilities

Attend to enquiries and applications for certification.

Carrying out file status on certified and potential clients.

Calculate audit time, prepare audit plan, conduct management system and product audits.

Review corrective actions and plan for follow up audits.

Assist with the development of the certification management system documentation.

Report periodically on the performance of the audit process.

Assist in the marketing of the Certification Services Department’s products and services.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in Science or Technical discipline.

Minimum 3 years’ experience in an auditing of management systems environment

Training in management systems auditing- ISO 45001, ISO 9001, ISO 14001 etc.

Occupational Health and Safety qualification e.g. OSHEMAC, NEBOSH, NOSA, recognized Diploma in Safety and Health

Familiarity with SAZ products and management system certification standards (ISO /IEC 17021, 17065, ISO 14001, ISO 9001, ISO 22000 etc.)

Knowledge of auditing other management systems (e.g. EMS, FSMS and QMS is an added advantage)

Skills in computer operations and business systems including Microsoft Office applications, particularly MS Word, Excel and PowerPoint.

Class 4 drivers licence is a must.

Other

How to Apply

Applications accompanied by detailed CV shall be forwarded to: hr@saz.org.zw

Deadline: 25 January 2024