Zimbabwe Elections 2023
Manager Administration
Job Description
Applications are invited to fill the \above mentioned position which has arisen within the Food and Nutrition Council. Reports to: Director Finance, Human Resources & Administration.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Developing and maintaining administrative procedures that ensure the smooth running of FNC.
- Managing FNC assets including maintaining an updated asset register and stock control.
- Facilitating the logistical arrangements for assessments, surveys, meetings, conferences and other services.
Qualifications and Experience
- Postgraduate qualifications in Business Administration, Commerce or related field.
- At least five (5) years’ work experience, with increasing responsibility.
- Knowledge and experience working in Grant-aided institutions.
Other
How to Apply
Applications clearly marked with the post being applied for should be submitted with a detailed Curriculum Vitae and a motivation letter (which includes the expected salary in ZWL$) to:
The Director Finance, Human Resources and Administration;
Food and Nutrition Council, c/o SIRDC Complex,
1574 Alpes Road,
Hatcliffe,
Harare.
Email: recruitment@fnc.org.zw
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
Deadline: 27 August 2023Generate a Whatsapp Message
Food and Nutrition Council (FNC)
Founded in the year 2001, the Food & Nutrition Council is the lead agency under the Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC), tasked by Government with the responsibility of coordination, analysis and promotion of a cohesive national response by multiple sectors and stakeholders to food and nutrition insecurity in Zimbabwe.
FNC is the convener and coordinator of national food and nutrition security issues in Zimbabwe. FNC charts a practical way forward for fulfilling legal and existing policy commitments in food and nutrition security. FNC advises Government on strategic directions in food and nutrition security.