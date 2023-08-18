Manager Administration

Job Description

Applications are invited to fill the \above mentioned position which has arisen within the Food and Nutrition Council. Reports to: Director Finance, Human Resources & Administration.

Duties and Responsibilities

Developing and maintaining administrative procedures that ensure the smooth running of FNC.

Managing FNC assets including maintaining an updated asset register and stock control.

Facilitating the logistical arrangements for assessments, surveys, meetings, conferences and other services.

Qualifications and Experience

Postgraduate qualifications in Business Administration, Commerce or related field.

At least five (5) years’ work experience, with increasing responsibility.

Knowledge and experience working in Grant-aided institutions.

Other

How to Apply

Applications clearly marked with the post being applied for should be submitted with a detailed Curriculum Vitae and a motivation letter (which includes the expected salary in ZWL$) to:

The Director Finance, Human Resources and Administration;