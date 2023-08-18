Pindula|Search Pindula
List ProductAccount

Zimbabwe Elections 2023

Food and Nutrition Council (FNC)

Manager Finance

Food and Nutrition Council (FNC)
Aug. 27, 2023
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Job Description

Applications are invited to fill the above mentioned position which has arisen within the Food and Nutrition Council. Reports to: Director Finance, Human Resources and Administration.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Overseeing all finance and accounting functions including budgeting, asset management, cash flow management, payroll, management reporting, financial variance and accounts analysis, in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, financial policies and procedures of FNC and all other applicable laws, rules and guidelines.
  • Constantly reviewing work practices and procedures for better operational efficiency, providing financial advice, supporting and input on planning and analysis, including monitoring progress on FNC programmes/ activities.

Qualifications and Experience

  • A postgraduate qualification in Accounting or Finance.
  • At least five (5) years’ work experience, with increasing responsibility.
  • Knowledge and experience working in Grant-aided institutions.

Other

How to Apply

Applications clearly marked with the post being applied for should be submitted with a detailed Curriculum Vitae and a motivation letter (which includes the expected salary in ZWL$) to:

The Director Finance, Human Resources and Administration;

Food and Nutrition Council, c/o SIRDC Complex,

1574 Alpes Road,

Hatcliffe,

Harare.

Email: recruitment@fnc.org.zw

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Deadline: 27 August 2023

Generate a Whatsapp Message

Food and Nutrition Council (FNC)

Website
+263 242 860 327
info@fnc.org.zw

Founded in the year 2001, the Food & Nutrition Council is the lead agency under the Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC), tasked by Government with the responsibility of coordination, analysis and promotion of a cohesive national response by multiple sectors and stakeholders to food and nutrition insecurity in Zimbabwe.

FNC is the convener and coordinator of national food and nutrition security issues in Zimbabwe. FNC charts a practical way forward for fulfilling legal and existing policy commitments in food and nutrition security. FNC advises Government on strategic directions in food and nutrition security.

Browse Jobs

Related Jobs

Tsholotsho Rural District Council
Tsholotsho Rural District Council

Town Board Administrator (Grade: 10)

Deadline:
Tsholotsho Rural District Council
Tsholotsho Rural District Council

Town Board Bookkeeper (Grade: 7)

Deadline:
Massbreed Investments t/a FAW Zimbabwe
Massbreed Investments t/a FAW Zimbabwe

Accounts Clerk (Harare)

Deadline:
Manicaland State University of Applied Sciences
Manicaland State University of Applied Sciences

Administrative Assistant: Non-Current Assets

Deadline:
Manicaland State University of Applied Sciences
Manicaland State University of Applied Sciences

Assistant Bursar: Non-Current Assets

Deadline:
Chirundu Local Board
Chirundu Local Board

Expenditure Clerk (Grade: 8)

Deadline:
Chirundu Local Board
Chirundu Local Board

Director of Finance

Deadline:
Satewave Technologies
Satewave Technologies

Accounting Clerk

Deadline:
Satewave Technologies
Satewave Technologies

Tender clerk (Harare)

Deadline:
Organic Africa
Organic Africa

Impact Finance Developer (Harare)

Deadline:

Buy Phones on Credit.

More
Feedback