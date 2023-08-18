Manager Finance

Job Description

Applications are invited to fill the above mentioned position which has arisen within the Food and Nutrition Council. Reports to: Director Finance, Human Resources and Administration.

Duties and Responsibilities

Overseeing all finance and accounting functions including budgeting, asset management, cash flow management, payroll, management reporting, financial variance and accounts analysis, in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, financial policies and procedures of FNC and all other applicable laws, rules and guidelines.

Constantly reviewing work practices and procedures for better operational efficiency, providing financial advice, supporting and input on planning and analysis, including monitoring progress on FNC programmes/ activities.

Qualifications and Experience

A postgraduate qualification in Accounting or Finance.

At least five (5) years’ work experience, with increasing responsibility.

Knowledge and experience working in Grant-aided institutions.

Other

How to Apply

Applications clearly marked with the post being applied for should be submitted with a detailed Curriculum Vitae and a motivation letter (which includes the expected salary in ZWL$) to:

The Director Finance, Human Resources and Administration;