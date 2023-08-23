Zimbabwe Elections 2023
Manager Human Resources
Job Description
Applications are invited to fill the above mentioned position which has arisen within the Food and Nutrition Council. Reports to: Director Finance, Human Resources & Administration.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Overseeing all aspects of human resource management for all employees including but not limited to recruitment, induction, development and termination, in consultation with relevant organs of FNC, performance management, facilitating the process of setting benefits and compensation packages and working with employees’ supervisors to implement Board approved employee policies in accordance with relevant employment law requirements.
- Constantly reviewing work practices and procedures for better operational efficiency, providing advice, support and input on planning and analysis.
Qualifications and Experience
- Postgraduate qualifications in Human Resources or Administration.
- At least five (5) years’ work experience, with increasing responsibility.
- Knowledge and experience working in Grant-aided institutions.
Other
How to Apply
Applications clearly marked with the post being applied for should be submitted with a detailed Curriculum Vitae and a motivation letter (which includes the expected salary in ZWL$) to:
The Director Finance, Human Resources and Administration;
Food and Nutrition Council, c/o SIRDC Complex,
1574 Alpes Road,
Hatcliffe,
Harare.
Email: recruitment@fnc.org.zw
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
Deadline: 27 August 2023
Food and Nutrition Council (FNC)
Founded in the year 2001, the Food & Nutrition Council is the lead agency under the Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC), tasked by Government with the responsibility of coordination, analysis and promotion of a cohesive national response by multiple sectors and stakeholders to food and nutrition insecurity in Zimbabwe.
FNC is the convener and coordinator of national food and nutrition security issues in Zimbabwe. FNC charts a practical way forward for fulfilling legal and existing policy commitments in food and nutrition security. FNC advises Government on strategic directions in food and nutrition security.