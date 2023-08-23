Manager Human Resources

Job Description

Applications are invited to fill the above mentioned position which has arisen within the Food and Nutrition Council. Reports to: Director Finance, Human Resources & Administration.

Duties and Responsibilities

Overseeing all aspects of human resource management for all employees including but not limited to recruitment, induction, development and termination, in consultation with relevant organs of FNC, performance management, facilitating the process of setting benefits and compensation packages and working with employees’ supervisors to implement Board approved employee policies in accordance with relevant employment law requirements.

Constantly reviewing work practices and procedures for better operational efficiency, providing advice, support and input on planning and analysis.

Qualifications and Experience

Postgraduate qualifications in Human Resources or Administration.

At least five (5) years’ work experience, with increasing responsibility.

Knowledge and experience working in Grant-aided institutions.

How to Apply

Applications clearly marked with the post being applied for should be submitted with a detailed Curriculum Vitae and a motivation letter (which includes the expected salary in ZWL$) to:

The Director Finance, Human Resources and Administration;