Manager: Information Systems Audit (Harare)

Job Description

The Group wishes to invite applications from suitably qualified & experienced individuals to fill in the Manager – Information Systems Audit role that has arisen in our organisation.

To bring a systematic, disciplined approach to evaluate and improve the effectiveness of internal controls (including information systems controls), risk management and governance processes.

Duties and Responsibilities

Prepares planning and audit strategy documents for system audit engagements through risk assessment.

Performs and reviews system audits and ensures audit activities are carried out in a timely and efficient manner.

Assesses risks and internal controls by evaluating business processes, identifying process weaknesses and inefficiencies and implementation issues.

Ensures delivery of quality audit working papers in accordance with the Internal Audit Charter.

Communicates audit progress, findings and highlights unresolved issues by providing information in meetings.

Programs and develops business intelligence dashboards (e.g. Power BI dashboards).

Supports departmental and divisional -level risk management in identification, validation and prioritisation of risks.

Prepares the aggregated group risk profile for risk review by the Head Risk & Assurance.

Schedules Internal Audit engagement on the audit plan using the Audit Gantt chart. Prepares the departmental budget in consultation with the Head Risk & Assurance.

Prepares, for review by the HIA, the necessary plan/s to ensure that the Department meets its agreed goals and objectives, meets staff on a pre-agreed basis, identifies and agrees key performance areas, key objectives/tasks and action plans.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in Information & Communication Systems (IT).

Information Systems Audit Professional certification e.g (CISA).

4-6 years solid Information systems audit experience.

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills.

Excellent verbal and written communication and ability to prepare accurate reports.

Excellent problem-solving skills and a strong aptitude for Mathematics.

Energetic sound business acumen, resourceful and results driven.

Other

How to Apply

If you are interested and you meet the stipulated requirements, please submit your letter of motivation and CV to: cimasrecruitment@cimas.co.zw. Clearly highlight the position applied for in the email subject.