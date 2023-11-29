Job Description

Applications are invited for the above mentioned post in the Department of Engineering Infrastructure and Estates.

Duties and Responsibilities

Job Related.

Qualifications and Experience

BSc/BEng/BTech. Degree in Civil, Structural, Construction Engineering or equivalent.

At least 3 years post qualification experience.

Membership of a recognized Professional Institution is required.

A Masters degree in the relevant field is required.

Certification in Project Management is an added advantage.

The required attributes of the Manager, Infrastructure Maintenance will include, but are not limited to:

Knowledge of infrastructure repairs and maintenance issues across all trades.

Ability to co-ordinate and deploy different tradesmen on any given maintenance project.

Familiarity with implementation of Standard Operating Procedures.

Ability to implement and incalculate safe work practices among teams.

Proficiency in MS Office packages.

Other

How to Apply

Applicants must submit six (6) copies of applications. Each set of application must be accompanied by an Application letter, Curriculum Vitae, giving full particulars including full names; place, date of birth, copies of I.D, birth certificate and copies of academic (O’ and A’ level) and professional qualifications, all certified. Applicants must give information on experience, date of availability, telephone numbers, names, email addresses and physical addresses of three contactable referees. Applications should be hand delivered to Office No. 113, Administration Building at the University of Zimbabwe or posted to: