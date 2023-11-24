Job Description

Applications are invited for the above mentioned post in the Department of Engineering Infrastructure and Estates.

Duties and Responsibilities

Job Related.

Qualifications and Experience

BSc/BEng/BTech. Degree in Civil, Structural, Construction Engineering or equivalent.

At least 2 years post qualification experience in construction management or supervision.

Membership of the Zimbabwe Institution of Engineers is required.

A Masters degree in the relevant field is an added advantage.

Certification in Project Management is desirable.

The required attributes of the Manager, Projects and Civil Works will include, but are not limited to:

Goal oriented and ability to meet set targets on time.

Ability to plan, mobilize and deploy labour, materials and plant effectively on a construction site.

Excellent communication skills

Team player, able to work under extreme pressure and for long hours.

Ability to read, interpret and implement architectural and engineering drawings and specifications.

Proficiency in MS Projects, CAD and MS Office packages.

Willingness to learn.

Other

How to Apply

Applicants must submit six (6) copies of applications. Each set of application must be accompanied by an Application letter, Curriculum Vitae, giving full particulars including full names; place, date of birth, copies of I.D, birth certificate and copies of academic (O’ and A’ level) and professional qualifications, all certified. Applicants must give information on experience, date of availability, telephone numbers, names, email addresses and physical addresses of three contactable referees. Applications should be hand delivered to Office No. 113, Administration Building at the University of Zimbabwe or posted to: