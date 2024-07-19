Pindula|Search Pindula
Old Mutual Zimbabwe

Marketing and Banking Attaches (Harare)

Old Mutual Zimbabwe
Jul. 24, 2024
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Job Description

We are seeking Students to join our teams in Marketing and Banking. Suitable candidates must be studying towards the referenced degrees.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Job Related.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Bachelor of Commerce Honours (BCom Hons): Business Administration: Marketing Management (Required), Bachelor of Commerce Honours (BCom Hons): Finance Banking And Investment Management (Required).

Other

How to Apply

Click HERE To Apply.

Generate a Whatsapp Message

Old Mutual Zimbabwe

Old Mutual is a premium African financial services organisation that offers a broad spectrum of financial solutions to retail and corporate customers across key market segments. The lines of business include Life and Savings, Property and Casualty, Asset Management and Banking and Lending.

Browse Jobs

Related Jobs

Teecherz Home & Office
Teecherz Home & Office

Students on attachment (Marondera & Shurugwi)

Deadline:
Matongo Primary School
Matongo Primary School

Accounting Intern (Gweru)

Deadline:
Zimbabwe School of Mines
Zimbabwe School of Mines

Interns: Finance & Registry x2 (Bulawayo)

Deadline:

Buy Phones on Credit.

More
Feedback