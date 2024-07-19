Marketing and Banking Attaches (Harare)
Old Mutual Zimbabwe
Job Description
We are seeking Students to join our teams in Marketing and Banking. Suitable candidates must be studying towards the referenced degrees.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Job Related.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor of Commerce Honours (BCom Hons): Business Administration: Marketing Management (Required), Bachelor of Commerce Honours (BCom Hons): Finance Banking And Investment Management (Required).
Other
How to Apply
Click HERE To Apply.
Generate a Whatsapp MessageFeedback
Old Mutual Zimbabwe
Browse Jobs
Old Mutual is a premium African financial services organisation that offers a broad spectrum of financial solutions to retail and corporate customers across key market segments. The lines of business include Life and Savings, Property and Casualty, Asset Management and Banking and Lending.
Related Jobs
Teecherz Home & Office
Students on attachment (Marondera & Shurugwi)
Deadline:
Matongo Primary School
Accounting Intern (Gweru)
Deadline:
Zimbabwe School of Mines
Interns: Finance & Registry x2 (Bulawayo)
Deadline: