Marketing And Business Development Officer (Harare)

Job Description

The Zimbabwe Centre for High Performance Computing (ZCHPC) was created through Statutory Instrument 168 of 2019, the Manpower Planning and Development (Zimbabwe Centre for High Performance Computing), Regulations, 2019.

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the above mentioned position that has arisen within the organisation. Primary responsibilities are business development, customer relations, marketing, consultancy and research.

Duties and Responsibilities

Designs and develops ZCHPC marketing materials.

Conducts market research.

Organises and attends events.

Liase and correspond with outside vendors and suppliers.

Drafts press and media releases.

Helps prepare and conducts product presentations.

Spearheads awareness campaigns.

Updates ZCHPC website and social media tools.

Conducts market research and monitors competitive activity and market trends.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor’s degree in Marketing, Advertising, Public Relations or its equivalent from a recognized institution.

At least two years professional experience in Marketing or related environment.

Knowledge of marketing tools, techniques and proficient in relevant computer applications.

Knowledge in social media marketing is an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Application letters, certified copies of certificates and CVs giving full personal details including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, experience and names of at least three referees should be sent to the address below clearly indicating the vacancy applied for.

