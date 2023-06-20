Pindula|
Zimbabwe Centre of High Performance Computing (ZCHPC)

Marketing And Business Development Officer (Harare)

Zimbabwe Centre of High Performance Computing (ZCHPC)
Jul. 02, 2023
Job Description

The Zimbabwe Centre for High Performance Computing (ZCHPC) was created through Statutory Instrument 168 of 2019, the Manpower Planning and Development (Zimbabwe Centre for High Performance Computing), Regulations, 2019.

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the above mentioned position that has arisen within the organisation. Primary responsibilities are business development, customer relations, marketing, consultancy and research.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Designs and develops ZCHPC marketing materials.
  • Conducts market research.
  • Organises and attends events.
  • Liase and correspond with outside vendors and suppliers.
  • Drafts press and media releases.
  • Helps prepare and conducts product presentations.
  • Spearheads awareness campaigns.
  • Updates ZCHPC website and social media tools.
  • Conducts market research and monitors competitive activity and market trends.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Bachelor’s degree in Marketing, Advertising, Public Relations or its equivalent from a recognized institution.
  • At least two years professional experience in Marketing or related environment.
  • Knowledge of marketing tools, techniques and proficient in relevant computer applications.
  • Knowledge in social media marketing is an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Application letters, certified copies of certificates and CVs giving full personal details including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, experience and names of at least three referees should be sent to the address below clearly indicating the vacancy applied for.

The Director

​​Zimbabwe Centre for High Performance Computing

High Performance Computing Centre Building

University of Zimbabwe

630 Churchill Avenue,

Mount Pleasant,

HARARE

Zimbabwe

OR email to: hroffice@zchpc.ac.zw

NB: Please note that only shortlisted applicants will be invited for interviews.

Deadline: 02 July 2023

