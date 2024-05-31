Marketing and Public Relations Manager (Harare)

Job Description

A vacancy has arisen within the Agricultural Marketing Authority for the position of Marketing and Public Relations Manager. The incumbent will be reporting directly to the Chief Executive Officer. The Marketing and Public Relations Manager is expected to oversee a team of public relations professionals to delegate tasks, writing or editing press release prior to publication and helping the Authority organise events such as conferences that involve industry and the local community.

Duties and Responsibilities

Coordinating all public relations activities.

Developing a marketing communications plan including strategy, goals, budget and tactics.

Developing a media relations strategy, seeking high level placements in print, broadcast and online media.

Direct social media team to engage audiences across traditional and new media.

Leverage existing media relationships and cultivate new contacts within business and industry media.

Manage media inquiries and interview requests.

Create content for press releases, byline articles and keynote presentations.

Monitor, analyse and communicate public relations results on a quarterly basis.

Evaluate opportunities for partnerships, sponsorships and advertising on an ongoing basis.

Build relationships with thought leaders to grow industry awareness.

Maintain a keen understanding of industry trends affecting clients and make appropriate recommendations regarding communication strategy surrounding them.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor's Degree in Marketing, Advertising, Communications or related discipline.

Masters Degree is an added advantage.

At least 5 years proven working experience in Marketing and Public relations.

Proven track record designing and executing successful public relations campaigns at both a local and national level.

Strong relationships with both local and national business and industry media outlets.

Experience in acting as a company spokesperson; comfortable and skilled in both broadcast and print media interviews.

Exceptional writing and editing skills.

Solid experience with social media including blogs, Facebook, Twitter, etc.

Event planning experience.

Other

How to Apply

Please send your CV, certificates, and application letter to: hr@ama.co.zw using "Marketing & Public Relations Manager" as the subject of the email by not later than 1 June 2024.