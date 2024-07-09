Marketing Assistant
Job Description
Faculty OfficeThe University seeks to recruit focused, results oriented candidates for the above mentioned post.
Reporting to the Executive Dean of the Faculty, the Marketing Assistant uses his/her knowledge of agricultural products and marketing strategies to improve the profitability and efficiency of agricultural businesses of the University. This role is primarily office-based but may require occasional travel to agricultural sites for client meetings and product understanding.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Conducting research to identify new market opportunities and consumer preferences to support the agricultural produce and products of the university on the local and international market arena.
- Developing strategies for the effective marketing of the university agricultural products.
- Creating and managing marketing campaigns for the faculty programs.
- Working with partnership farmers to improve the marketability of University farm products.
- Assisting in the development and implementation of university farm marketing plans and campaigns for local and international markets.
- Monitoring and analyzing the effectiveness of marketing strategies and campaigns including Global Gap Analysis for the university farm products.
- Collaborating on sales, advertising, product development, and customer service to ensure farm products brand consistency.
- Establishing and maintaining relationships with key strategic partners.
- Organizing and attending agricultural trade shows and exhibitions of University agricultural products.
- Generating reports and presenting findings to management and clients.
- Staying updated on current agricultural trends and market conditions.
- Building relationships with clients, suppliers, and industry professionals.
Qualifications and Experience
- A Higher National Diploma/National Diploma in Agricultural Business, Agricultural Economics or related field.
- At least two (2) years of proven experience in Marketing, preferably in the Agricultural sector.
- Strong understanding of market research techniques and Global Gap Analysis.
Personal Attributes:
- Excellent communication and presentation skills.
- Proficiency in Microsoft Office and marketing software.
- Strong analytical and decision-making skills.
- Knowledge of agricultural products and services.
NB: Female candidates are encouraged to apply. Police clearance is mandatory for successful candidates.
Other
How to Apply
Interested and qualified persons should send one set of their application merged in continuous pdf format to: recruitment@buse.ac.zw, consisting of the application letter, certified copies of educational certificates, transcripts, National ID, Birth Certificate and a Curriculum Vitae giving full personal details including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, previous employment and experience, telephone number, present salary, date of availability, names, e-mail addresses and telephone numbers of at least three referees.
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be responded to. The closing date for the receipt of applications is Monday, 15 July 2024.Generate a Whatsapp Message
Bindura University of Science Education (BUSE)
Bindura University of Science Education is a Zimbabwean university offering courses within the fields of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics, Science Education, Commerce and Social Sciences.
Address: 741 Chimurenga road, Bindura