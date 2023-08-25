Pindula|Search Pindula
St Giles Medical Rehabilitation Centre

Marketing Assistant

St Giles Medical Rehabilitation Centre
Aug. 28, 2023
Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned post.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Job Related.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Holder of Marketing, Business, Social Science Degree or related degree.
  • Public Relations, Marketing and Brand Savvy.
  • Working experience in organising and managing fundraising events.
  • Stakeholder management skills.
  • Experience in funding partnership for health related institution would be an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit applications together with CVs and copies of certificates (as one pdf document) via email to: hr@stgiles.org.zw

Deadline: 28 August 2023

St Giles Medical Rehabilitation Centre

St Giles Medical Rehabilitation Centre is a non-governmental organisation involved in the rehabilitation of both adults and children with all types of physical disability.

