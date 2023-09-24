Pindula|Search Pindula
First Pack Marketing

Marketing Attachee (Harare)

First Pack Marketing
Sep. 21, 2023
Job Description

We are looking for students who are due for marketing attachment.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Job Related.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Studying Towards Relevant Qualification.

Other

How to Apply

Please send your CV to: hr@firstpack.co.zw. We look forward to receiving your application!

Deadline: 21 September 2023

First Pack Marketing

Website
+263 8688 002256
enquiries@firstpack.co.zw

First Pack is a "One Stop Shop" for Computer Consumables, Hardware and Stationery. The company has done well in terms of market share, capital base, human resource expertise, branch network and service quality.

