Marketing Attachee (Harare)
First Pack Marketing
Job Description
We are looking for students who are due for marketing attachment.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Job Related.
Qualifications and Experience
- Studying Towards Relevant Qualification.
Other
How to Apply
Please send your CV to: hr@firstpack.co.zw. We look forward to receiving your application!
Deadline: 21 September 2023
First Pack is a "One Stop Shop" for Computer Consumables, Hardware and Stationery. The company has done well in terms of market share, capital base, human resource expertise, branch network and service quality.
