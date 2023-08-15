Marketing Attachment or Graduate Internship

Job Description

Crisp N Clean is looking for a young and vibrant person for the position of Marketing Interns (both students looking for attachment or recent graduates looking for internship), to join the marketing department. Young women with needed qualification are also encouraged to apply.

Duties and Responsibilities

Complement the Marketing Department.

Qualifications and Experience

Student currently studying marketing or sales or any relevant qualifications.

Recent graduates looking for internship are also encouraged to apply.

Other

How to Apply

Hand deliver your CV and application letter at Crisp N Clean Dry Cleaners Main Plant situated Gleneagles Industrial Centre, Bay number 8, Corner Gleneagles Rd and Dagenham Rd, Willowvale Harare, Gleneagles Industrial Centre is opposite the main gate of Willowvale Mazda Motor Industries.

Deadline: 16 August 2023