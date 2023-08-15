Zimbabwe Elections 2023
Marketing Attachment or Graduate Internship
Job Description
Crisp N Clean is looking for a young and vibrant person for the position of Marketing Interns (both students looking for attachment or recent graduates looking for internship), to join the marketing department. Young women with needed qualification are also encouraged to apply.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Complement the Marketing Department.
Qualifications and Experience
- Student currently studying marketing or sales or any relevant qualifications.
- Recent graduates looking for internship are also encouraged to apply.
Other
How to Apply
Hand deliver your CV and application letter at Crisp N Clean Dry Cleaners Main Plant situated Gleneagles Industrial Centre, Bay number 8, Corner Gleneagles Rd and Dagenham Rd, Willowvale Harare, Gleneagles Industrial Centre is opposite the main gate of Willowvale Mazda Motor Industries.
Deadline: 16 August 2023
Crisp N Clean Dry Cleaners
Crisp N Clean Dry Cleaners is a Zimbabwean owned enterprise and that specialize in providing individual and corporate dry cleaning services.
Crisp N Clean Dry Cleaners was founded on the principles of quality service and convenience while providing its customers a superior, hassle free and convenient dry cleaning services as well as pick-up and delivery service to the busy workplace customers. Crisp N Clean saw a need to provide busy working professionals and executives more time and provide companies with an invaluable in-house dry cleaning service solution for their employees.