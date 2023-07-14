Marketing (Bulawayo)
Job Description
This position is responsible for supporting and implementing the marketing, branding, and communications strategy for all our Group Business Units by developing and executing below the line and above the line marketing campaigns. The custodian acts as “brand guardian”, enhancing brand visibility, recognition, and trust and maintaining brand integrity and a clear brand narrative across all Group marketing initiatives, communications, and collateral & messaging.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Campaign Management.
- Public relations and event planning.
- Brand management.
- Digital & Online Tools Management.
- Media Management.
Qualifications and Experience
- Degree in marketing management or equivalent
- A Master’s degree is an added advantage.
- Proficiency with online marketing and social media strategy.
- Proven experience designing marketing campaigns and measuring performance.
- Willingness and ability to travel.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates should email applications and CVs to: hr@cakefairy1.com
Deadline: 09 July 2023
Cake Fairy
A fast growing baking supplies retail company based in Bulawayo Zimbabwe. Besides making cakes Cake Fairy Zim also sells high-quality ingredients and products for cake making.
Address: 127E Robert Mugabe Way, Bulawayo, Bulawayo
Contact: 0773218242 or @cakefairyzim