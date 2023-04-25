Marketing Clerk x2

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons for the above post.

Duties and Responsibilities

Marketing and sale of goods and services offered by the University.

Promotional material inventory management - e.g carrying out stock takes, processing orders and monthly stock and sales reconciliation.

Must be able to work with minimum supervision.

Qualifications and Experience

A Diploma in Sales and Marketing or Accounting.

At least 2 years working experience in a similar or related position.

Personal Attributes:

Good marketing skills.

Excellent knowledge of MS Office and Pastel.

Solid knowledge of stock management.

Good communication and interpersonal skills.

A self-driven individual.

Innovative, stocking promotional wear that appeals to the various University stakeholders.

Other

How to Apply

Applicants must submit copies of applications with the following: application letter, certified certificates, and curriculum vitae giving full details of names, place, and date of birth, experience, present salary, date of availability, contact telephone number (s), and names and email addresses of three referees to:

The Deputy Registrar (Human Resource)

Midlands State University

vacancies@staff.msu.ac.zw

NB: Please note that only shortlisted candidates will be communicated to. Midlands State University is an equal opportunities employer. In the interest of promoting gender parity, female candidates are encouraged to apply.

Deadline: 28 April 2023