Marketing Development And Research Officer: Information And Public Relations

Developing various marketing concepts, objectives, materials, advertisements, and other special events approved by Management and Director of Information and Public Relations.

Creating marketing campaigns and working with external clients to see them executed.

Preparing, planning and managing the publication of all publicity material to maximize brand promotion.

Acting as custodian of all marketing materials including banners, posters, pamphlets, etc;

Liaising with various other departments in the university to ensure participation and collaboration in promotional activities.

Creating and developing new innovative ways to communicate the University’s marketing messages to its stakeholder using physical digital channels (e.g. twitter, website, brochure, posters, pamphlets etc.).

Preparing monthly expenditure reports of promotion events and all types of expenses involved in marketing the University product.

Gathering market intelligence and analyze results in relation to marketing plans.

Evaluating the effectiveness of all marketing activity.

A Bachelor’s degree in Marketing, Business Studies, Economics, Business Management or equivalent plus at least three (3) years relevant experience.

Should have experience in social media/digital marketing.

Strong communication and problem-solving skills.

Excellent writing, editing and proof-reading skills.

Applicants are urged to fill in all the necessary fields on the application platform and attach the required documents.

To Apply Use Link: http://elearning.gzu.ac.zw/careers/vacancy?id=82

Sign-In Login or Create an Account click Register

Create a Profile with Personal Details, Academic Details and, or Work Experience

Apply for the preferred post under Home menu

NB: Only shortlisted applicants will be contacted. Female candidates are encouraged to apply. Police clearance is mandatory for successful candidates.

Deadline: 30 April 2023