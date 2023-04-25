Marketing Development And Research Officer: Information And Public Relations

Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above post.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Developing various marketing concepts, objectives, materials, advertisements, and other special events approved by Management and Director of Information and Public Relations.
- Creating marketing campaigns and working with external clients to see them executed.
- Preparing, planning and managing the publication of all publicity material to maximize brand promotion.
- Acting as custodian of all marketing materials including banners, posters, pamphlets, etc;
- Liaising with various other departments in the university to ensure participation and collaboration in promotional activities.
- Creating and developing new innovative ways to communicate the University’s marketing messages to its stakeholder using physical digital channels (e.g. twitter, website, brochure, posters, pamphlets etc.).
- Preparing monthly expenditure reports of promotion events and all types of expenses involved in marketing the University product.
- Gathering market intelligence and analyze results in relation to marketing plans.
- Evaluating the effectiveness of all marketing activity.
Qualifications and Experience
- A Bachelor’s degree in Marketing, Business Studies, Economics, Business Management or equivalent plus at least three (3) years relevant experience.
- Should have experience in social media/digital marketing.
- Strong communication and problem-solving skills.
- Excellent writing, editing and proof-reading skills.
Other
How to Apply
Applicants are urged to fill in all the necessary fields on the application platform and attach the required documents.
To Apply Use Link: http://elearning.gzu.ac.zw/careers/vacancy?id=82
- Sign-In Login or Create an Account click Register
- Create a Profile with Personal Details, Academic Details and, or Work Experience
- Apply for the preferred post under Home menu
NB: Only shortlisted applicants will be contacted. Female candidates are encouraged to apply. Police clearance is mandatory for successful candidates.
Deadline: 30 April 2023