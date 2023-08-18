Zimbabwe Elections 2023
Marketing Executive
Job Description
The position will be based in Zambia and the ideal candidate must possess the required qualifications.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Job Related.
Qualifications and Experience
- Degree in Marketing.
- Minimum of 6 years experience in Advertising.
Attributes:
- Leadership.
- Strategy.
- Presentation skills top notch.
- Team player.
- Process and systems compliant and executor of the same.
- Project management skills and presentation.
- Quality and time management oriented.
- Knowledge in developing budgets and producing reports 9. Strong business development and presentation skills.
Other
How to Apply
Submit CVS addressed to: margrate@lorimak.co.zw and mati@lorimak.co.zw
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
Deadline: 21 August 2023Generate a Whatsapp Message
LoriMak Africa
LoriMak Africa is the only consultancy firm with Work Environment and Candidate Style Analysis software systems in SADC. This intervention was introduced after realizing that world over, compatibility between the job environment and candidate style maximizes performance of employees. LoriMak also adds value to employers through its comprehensive recruitment process that ensures quality placements. LoriMak Africa is a Baker Tilly Network Member.
Website: http://www.lorimakrecruitment.com