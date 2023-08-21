Marketing Graduate Internship or Student on Attachment

Job Description

Crisp N Clean is looking for a young and vibrant person for the position of Marketing Interns (both students looking for attachment or recent graduates looking for internship), to join the marketing department. Young women with needed qualification are also encouraged to apply.

Duties and Responsibilities

Gather marketing intelligence.

Develop traffic to our agents or depots and increase route sales.

Build relationships and generate leads from business and homeowners.

Attend to customers’ complaints and queries.

Lead by example and always follow through with your promises.

Set expectations and be result oriented.

Conduct digital marketing through emails, company website and social networks.

Schedule and keep track of all marketing efforts in Harare.

Implement and monitor the marketing efforts for the recruiting of new agents and new route customers.

Monitor and coordinate all marketing efforts and new services and products within assigned territory.

Tracks and report results for all agents, sales marketing, and advertising activities.

Develop ideas to increase customer retention.

Ensure that all depots are marketable and presentable.

Perform all other duties necessary for overall success of the entity and maintain and surpass a sales revenue target as agreed with management

Qualifications and Experience

Recent marketing graduates looking for internship as well as Student currently studying marketing

Other

How to Apply

Hand deliver your CV and application letter at Crisp N Clean Dry Cleaners Main Plant situated Gleneagles Industrial Centre, Bay number 8, Corner Gleneagles Rd and Dagenham Rd, Willowvale Harare,

OR Send your application to: recruit033@gmail.com