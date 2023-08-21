Zimbabwe Elections 2023
Marketing Graduate Internship or Student on Attachment
Job Description
Crisp N Clean is looking for a young and vibrant person for the position of Marketing Interns (both students looking for attachment or recent graduates looking for internship), to join the marketing department. Young women with needed qualification are also encouraged to apply.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Gather marketing intelligence.
- Develop traffic to our agents or depots and increase route sales.
- Build relationships and generate leads from business and homeowners.
- Attend to customers’ complaints and queries.
- Lead by example and always follow through with your promises.
- Set expectations and be result oriented.
- Conduct digital marketing through emails, company website and social networks.
- Schedule and keep track of all marketing efforts in Harare.
- Implement and monitor the marketing efforts for the recruiting of new agents and new route customers.
- Monitor and coordinate all marketing efforts and new services and products within assigned territory.
- Tracks and report results for all agents, sales marketing, and advertising activities.
- Develop ideas to increase customer retention.
- Ensure that all depots are marketable and presentable.
- Perform all other duties necessary for overall success of the entity and maintain and surpass a sales revenue target as agreed with management
Qualifications and Experience
- Recent marketing graduates looking for internship as well as Student currently studying marketing
Other
How to Apply
Hand deliver your CV and application letter at Crisp N Clean Dry Cleaners Main Plant situated Gleneagles Industrial Centre, Bay number 8, Corner Gleneagles Rd and Dagenham Rd, Willowvale Harare,
OR Send your application to: recruit033@gmail.com
NB: Gleneagles Industrial Centre is opposite the main gate of Willowvale Mazda Motor Industries.
Deadline: 21 August 2023Generate a Whatsapp Message
Crisp N Clean Dry Cleaners
Crisp N Clean Dry Cleaners is a Zimbabwean owned enterprise and that specialize in providing individual and corporate dry cleaning services.
Crisp N Clean Dry Cleaners was founded on the principles of quality service and convenience while providing its customers a superior, hassle free and convenient dry cleaning services as well as pick-up and delivery service to the busy workplace customers. Crisp N Clean saw a need to provide busy working professionals and executives more time and provide companies with an invaluable in-house dry cleaning service solution for their employees.