Marketing Intern ( Harare)
Allied Health Practitioners Council of Zimbabwe
Job Description
Assisting with marketing.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Assisting with developing fresh, compelling marketing material.
- Assisting with daily updating of AHPCZ social media platforms to enhance online presence and engagement with target audience.
- Supporting the planning, organizing, and coordinating of AHPCZ events and workshops.
- Assisting with compliance inspections.
- Listening and addressing client enquiries, complaints, and feedback.
- Assist in planning and executing marketing campaigns, including email marketing, paid advertising, and promotions.
- Assist in creating engaging and relevant content, including blog posts, graphics, and videos, to communicate our brand message effectively.
- Assisting with communicating with AHPCZ stakeholders using various platforms.
- Coming up with monthly Marketing and Public relations reports.
- Support with research, data analysis, key client and market insights and reporting.
- Assists with other marketing tasks as assigned by the Supervisor.
Qualifications and Experience
- Candidate must have completed a Marketing degree or equivalent.
- Qualification in digital media is an added advantage.
- Knowledge of graphic design software packages (Adobe suite, Corel Draw, Canva).
- Excellent written and oral communication skills.
- Proficiency in social media and marketing communications.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates should submit an application letter and a detailed CV to: vacancies@ahpcz.co.zw
Deadline: 01 February 2024
The Allied Health Practitioners Council of Zimbabwe is a statutory body, established in terms of the Health Professions Act and is committed to protecting the public and guiding the professions.
