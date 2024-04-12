Pindula|Search Pindula
Marketing Interns (Bulawayo)

GTel Zimbabwe
Apr. 12, 2024
Job Description

We are seeking for Marketing Interns for our Bulawayo Branch. If you are looking for internship opportunity that will expose you to the realities of the business environment come join our team.

Duties and Responsibilities

Qualifications and Experience

  • Student studying towards Marketing or Business Management.
  • Mature.
  • Proven ability to multitask.
  • Excellent communication skills(both verbal and written).

Other

How to Apply

Send your CV to this email: recruitment@g-telecoms.co.zw with subject titled APPLICATION FOR BULAWAYO MARKETING INTERNSHIP

Applicants can also lodge their application letter at our Bulawayo Branch.

WhatsApp: 077 200 1010

Call: 08677000410

Deadline: 12 April 2024

GTel Zimbabwe

Website
+2638677000410
marketing@g-telecoms.co.zw

GTel Zimbabwe (popularly known as GTel) is a Zimbabwean owned company that develops and manufactures ICT products and services. It is the first locally owned mobile phone manufacturer in Zimbabwe and company started operations in 2011.

