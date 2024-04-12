Marketing Interns (Bulawayo)

Job Description

We are seeking for Marketing Interns for our Bulawayo Branch. If you are looking for internship opportunity that will expose you to the realities of the business environment come join our team.

Duties and Responsibilities

Qualifications and Experience

Student studying towards Marketing or Business Management.

Mature.

Proven ability to multitask.

Excellent communication skills(both verbal and written).

Other

How to Apply

Send your CV to this email: recruitment@g-telecoms.co.zw with subject titled APPLICATION FOR BULAWAYO MARKETING INTERNSHIP

Applicants can also lodge their application letter at our Bulawayo Branch.