Marketing Interns (Bulawayo)
GTel Zimbabwe
Job Description
We are seeking for Marketing Interns for our Bulawayo Branch. If you are looking for internship opportunity that will expose you to the realities of the business environment come join our team.
Duties and Responsibilities
Qualifications and Experience
- Student studying towards Marketing or Business Management.
- Mature.
- Proven ability to multitask.
- Excellent communication skills(both verbal and written).
Other
How to Apply
Send your CV to this email: recruitment@g-telecoms.co.zw with subject titled APPLICATION FOR BULAWAYO MARKETING INTERNSHIP
Applicants can also lodge their application letter at our Bulawayo Branch.
WhatsApp: 077 200 1010
Call: 08677000410
Deadline: 12 April 2024
GTel Zimbabwe (popularly known as GTel) is a Zimbabwean owned company that develops and manufactures ICT products and services. It is the first locally owned mobile phone manufacturer in Zimbabwe and company started operations in 2011.