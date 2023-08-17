Marketing Interns x5 (Harare)

Job Description

Are you a creative and motivated individual eager to jumpstart your career in the dynamic worlds of Marketing & Public Relations? Look no further! We are thrilled to offer an exciting internship opportunity that will provide you with hands-on experience and a chance to shine in the fast-paced realm of communications. Our team of passionate professionals thrives on creating compelling narratives, building strong relationships, and crafting innovative campaigns that resonate with audiences. Join us and be part of an environment where creativity knows no bounds, and your ideas are valued.

Duties and Responsibilities

Collaborate with seasoned professionals on real client projects.

Assist in developing and executing marketing and PR strategies.

Contribute fresh ideas during brainstorming sessions.

Create engaging content for various platforms: social media, press releases, blog posts, etc.

Support event planning and coordination efforts.

Monitor media coverage and compile insightful reports.

Learn about client interactions and relationship management.

Gain valuable insights into the inner workings of a successful communications agency.

Qualifications and Experience

Currently pursuing or recently completed a degree in Media & Communication/ Public Relations/ Marketing/ Digital Marketing/ Film Making/ Photography & Design

Enthusiasm for the fields of Marketing & Public Relations.

Strong written and verbal communication skills.

Creative mindset and an eye for detail.

Ability to work effectively both independently and within a team.

Familiarity with social media platforms and their analytics.

Proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite.

Other

How to Apply

Candidates who possess the qualifications and experience should send their detailed CVs to: hr@southsea.co.zw

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.