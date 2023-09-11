Marketing Manager (Bulawayo)
Job Description
Applications are invited from competent suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill in the position based at Corporate 24 Hospital along J.Tongogara Street between 8th and 9th Avenue Bulawayo.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Job Related.
Qualifications and Experience
- IMM degree in marketing or reputable institution.
- Masters in marketing.
- Certificate or diploma in digital marketing a must.
- At least 3 years post qualification experience and managing a reputable brand.
- Clean class 4 drivers license.
- Ability to work under pressure.
- Ability to speak Ndebele an added advantag.
Other
How to Apply
Interested persons should email their applications together with Curriculum Vitae and certified copies of proof of qualification to:
The Administrator
Corporate 24 Hospital Group
89 Parham House
Josiah Tongogara Street
Between 8th & 9th Ave
Bulawayo
Zimbabwe
Or email hospitalgroupvacancies@gmail.com
Deadline: 22 September 2023Generate a Whatsapp Message
Corporate 24 Hospital Group
An award-winning hospital group which was established in November 2009. We are visible in Zimbabwe's 2 major cities, Harare and Bulawayo. Since inception continuous improvement has seen us setting up world class state of the art facilities.