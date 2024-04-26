Marketing Manager - Consultant (Zimbabwe)
We support peace and prosperity by building connections, understanding and trust between people in the UK and countries worldwide.
We work directly with individuals to help them gain the skills, confidence and connections to transform their lives and shape a better world in partnership with the UK. We support them to build networks and explore creative ideas, to learn English, to get a high-quality education and to gain internationally recognised qualifications.
Working with people in over 200 countries and territories, we are on the ground in more than 100 countries. In 2021–22 we reached 650 million people.
Role Purpose:
To support with regional marketing and communication teams with local marketing day-to-day management activities. The Part-Time marketing manager will be responsible for overseeing and implementing marketing strategies to drive business growth, increase brand awareness, and achieve marketing objectives. This role requires a blend of creativity, strategic thinking, leadership, and analytical skills to effectively promote products or services to target audiences.
Project Support
This role will be regional or cluster based depending on the requirements of the business. The main role of the marketing manager will be to create and manage our local campaigns for specific projects -
- Develop Marketing Strategies: Collaborate with senior management and regional marketing teams to develop comprehensive marketing strategies aligned with business goals and objectives. This includes identifying target markets, defining positioning, and outlining tactics to reach and engage customers.
- Campaign Management: Plan, execute, and oversee marketing campaigns across various channels such as digital, print, social media, email, events, and traditional advertising. Ensure campaigns are delivered on time, within budget, and meet performance targets.
- Brand Management: Maintain and enhance the company's brand image through consistent messaging, visual identity, and customer experience. Monitor brand perception and competitor activities to identify opportunities for improvement.
- Market Research and Analysis: Support market research to gather insights on consumer behavior, industry trends, and competitive landscape. Analyze data to identify market opportunities, customer segments, and product positioning strategies.
- Digital Marketing: Oversee digital marketing initiatives including website optimization, SEO/SEM, content marketing, social media management, and online advertising. Stay updated on digital marketing trends and emerging technologies to maximize online presence and engagement.
- Budget Management: Develop and manage marketing budgets, ensuring resources are allocated effectively to achieve desired outcomes. Monitor expenses, track ROI, and adjust strategies as needed to optimize marketing spend.
- Stakeholder Communication: Collaborate cross-functionally with sales, product development, and other departments to align marketing efforts with overall business objectives. Communicate marketing plans, results, and recommendations to key stakeholders.
- Performance Measurement: Establish key performance indicators (KPIs) and metrics to evaluate the effectiveness of marketing campaigns and initiatives. Track and analyze performance data to identify areas for improvement and inform future strategies.
- Compliance and Ethics: Ensure all marketing activities comply with relevant laws, regulations, and industry standards. Uphold ethical standards in marketing practices and promote transparency and integrity in all communications.
Managing self and others:
- Maintains brand standards/creative quality in region, supported by the Regional Content managers and regional marketing teams.
- Keeps abreast of new social trends in the markets.
- Supports the implementation of the equality, diversity, and inclusion (EDI) framework for social media and website by demonstrating inclusion of diversity in creatives across both print and digital and implementing EDI recommendations.
Relationship and Stakeholder Management:
- Proactively builds and maintains collaborative relationships with internal peers, agencies, external partners, and stakeholders to ensure integrated, joined up and future-proofed working.
- Acts as a Brand Ambassador, helping deliver a strong British Council brand.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor’s degree in Marketing, Business Administration, or a related field; MBA or advanced degree preferred.
Role specific knowledge and experience:
- Proven experience (2+ years) in marketing roles.
- Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to collaborate effectively across teams and influence stakeholders.
- Proficiency in digital marketing tools and platforms, including Google Analytics, CRM software, email marketing software, and social media management tools.
How to Apply
Deadline: 08 May 2024
