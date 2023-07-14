Marketing Manager (Harare)

Job Description

We are seeking a highly skilled and strategic Marketing Manager to drive our marketing initiatives and help shape our brand in the competitive market. As a Marketing Manager, you will play a pivotal role in developing and implementing effective marketing strategies, creating compelling campaigns, and managing brand positioning to achieve our business objectives.

Duties and Responsibilities

Develop and execute comprehensive marketing plans to support our medical insurance products and services and other SBUs.

Conduct market research, analyze customer insights, and identify industry trends to inform marketing strategies.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to develop compelling marketing collateral, including brochures, digital content, and promotional materials.

Manage digital marketing campaigns, including search engine optimization (SEO), search engine marketing (SEM), social media, and email marketing.

Utilize data analytics to measure campaign effectiveness, track key performance indicators (KPIs), and make data-driven recommendations for continuous improvement.

Identify and leverage opportunities for strategic partnerships and collaborations to expand our reach and enhance brand awareness.

Monitor competitor activities and market dynamics to proactively adjust marketing strategies and stay ahead of the competition.

Manage the marketing budget effectively, ensuring optimal allocation of resources and delivering measurable results.

Lead and mentor a team of marketing professionals, fostering a culture of creativity, collaboration, and high performance.

Qualifications and Experience

A bachelor's degree in Marketing, Sales, or a related field is required. A master's degree is highly preferred.

Minimum of 5 years of experience in marketing, with a focus on the medical and/ or medical insurance industry.

Proven track record in developing and implementing successful marketing strategies and campaigns.

Deep understanding of the healthcare industry, medical insurance landscape, and regulatory environment.

Strong analytical skills, with the ability to interpret data, extract insights, and make data-driven decisions.

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to influence and collaborate with stakeholders at all levels.

Proficiency in digital marketing tools, platforms, and analytics.

Demonstrated leadership skills, with experience in managing and developing high-performing teams.

Results-oriented mindset, with a focus on driving measurable outcomes and ROI.

Other

How to Apply

Please submit your CV along with a cover letter to: recruitment@corp24med.com

