Pindula|Search Pindula
List ProductAccount
Corporate 24 Hospital Group

Marketing Manager (Harare)

Corporate 24 Hospital Group
Jul. 21, 2023
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Job Description

We are seeking a highly skilled and strategic Marketing Manager to drive our marketing initiatives and help shape our brand in the competitive market. As a Marketing Manager, you will play a pivotal role in developing and implementing effective marketing strategies, creating compelling campaigns, and managing brand positioning to achieve our business objectives.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Develop and execute comprehensive marketing plans to support our medical insurance products and services and other SBUs.
  • Conduct market research, analyze customer insights, and identify industry trends to inform marketing strategies.
  • Collaborate with cross-functional teams to develop compelling marketing collateral, including brochures, digital content, and promotional materials.
  • Manage digital marketing campaigns, including search engine optimization (SEO), search engine marketing (SEM), social media, and email marketing.
  • Utilize data analytics to measure campaign effectiveness, track key performance indicators (KPIs), and make data-driven recommendations for continuous improvement.
  • Identify and leverage opportunities for strategic partnerships and collaborations to expand our reach and enhance brand awareness.
  • Monitor competitor activities and market dynamics to proactively adjust marketing strategies and stay ahead of the competition.
  • Manage the marketing budget effectively, ensuring optimal allocation of resources and delivering measurable results.
  • Lead and mentor a team of marketing professionals, fostering a culture of creativity, collaboration, and high performance.

Qualifications and Experience

  • A bachelor's degree in Marketing, Sales, or a related field is required. A master's degree is highly preferred.
  • Minimum of 5 years of experience in marketing, with a focus on the medical and/ or medical insurance industry.
  • Proven track record in developing and implementing successful marketing strategies and campaigns.
  • Deep understanding of the healthcare industry, medical insurance landscape, and regulatory environment.
  • Strong analytical skills, with the ability to interpret data, extract insights, and make data-driven decisions.
  • Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to influence and collaborate with stakeholders at all levels.
  • Proficiency in digital marketing tools, platforms, and analytics.
  • Demonstrated leadership skills, with experience in managing and developing high-performing teams.
  • Results-oriented mindset, with a focus on driving measurable outcomes and ROI.

Other

How to Apply

Please submit your CV along with a cover letter to: recruitment@corp24med.com

Or

The Administrator

6 Bath Road

Belgravia

Harare

NB: only physical submissions shall be considered for the industrial attachment positions.

Deadline: 21 July 2023

Generate a Whatsapp Message

Corporate 24 Hospital Group

Website
+263 242 250203
Infor@Corp24med.Com

An award-winning hospital group which was established in November 2009. We are visible in Zimbabwe's 2 major cities, Harare and Bulawayo. Since inception continuous improvement has seen us setting up world class state of the art facilities.

Browse Jobs

Related Jobs

Nash Paints
Nash Paints

Salesperson (Zvishavane)

Deadline:
Corporate 24 Hospital Group
Corporate 24 Hospital Group

Account Relationship Officer (Harare)

Deadline:
Corporate 24 Hospital Group
Corporate 24 Hospital Group

Account Relationship Officer (Harare)

Deadline:
Vivata Capital
Vivata Capital

Sales and Marketing Manager (Bulawayo)

Deadline:
Teecherz Home & Office
Teecherz Home & Office

Marketing Manager (Harare)

Deadline:
Teecherz Home & Office
Teecherz Home & Office

Branch Manager (Mutare)

Deadline:
Teecherz Home & Office
Teecherz Home & Office

Salesperson (Bulawayo)

Deadline:
CIMAS
CIMAS

Marketing Officer (Harare)

Deadline:
Switzview Wealth Management
Switzview Wealth Management

Marketing Officer (Harare)

Deadline:

Buy Phones on Credit.

More
Feedback