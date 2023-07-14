Marketing Manager (Harare)
Job Description
We are seeking a highly skilled and strategic Marketing Manager to drive our marketing initiatives and help shape our brand in the competitive market. As a Marketing Manager, you will play a pivotal role in developing and implementing effective marketing strategies, creating compelling campaigns, and managing brand positioning to achieve our business objectives.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Develop and execute comprehensive marketing plans to support our medical insurance products and services and other SBUs.
- Conduct market research, analyze customer insights, and identify industry trends to inform marketing strategies.
- Collaborate with cross-functional teams to develop compelling marketing collateral, including brochures, digital content, and promotional materials.
- Manage digital marketing campaigns, including search engine optimization (SEO), search engine marketing (SEM), social media, and email marketing.
- Utilize data analytics to measure campaign effectiveness, track key performance indicators (KPIs), and make data-driven recommendations for continuous improvement.
- Identify and leverage opportunities for strategic partnerships and collaborations to expand our reach and enhance brand awareness.
- Monitor competitor activities and market dynamics to proactively adjust marketing strategies and stay ahead of the competition.
- Manage the marketing budget effectively, ensuring optimal allocation of resources and delivering measurable results.
- Lead and mentor a team of marketing professionals, fostering a culture of creativity, collaboration, and high performance.
Qualifications and Experience
- A bachelor's degree in Marketing, Sales, or a related field is required. A master's degree is highly preferred.
- Minimum of 5 years of experience in marketing, with a focus on the medical and/ or medical insurance industry.
- Proven track record in developing and implementing successful marketing strategies and campaigns.
- Deep understanding of the healthcare industry, medical insurance landscape, and regulatory environment.
- Strong analytical skills, with the ability to interpret data, extract insights, and make data-driven decisions.
- Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to influence and collaborate with stakeholders at all levels.
- Proficiency in digital marketing tools, platforms, and analytics.
- Demonstrated leadership skills, with experience in managing and developing high-performing teams.
- Results-oriented mindset, with a focus on driving measurable outcomes and ROI.
Other
How to Apply
Please submit your CV along with a cover letter to: recruitment@corp24med.com
Or
The Administrator
6 Bath Road
Belgravia
Harare
NB: only physical submissions shall be considered for the industrial attachment positions.
Deadline: 21 July 2023Generate a Whatsapp Message
Corporate 24 Hospital Group
An award-winning hospital group which was established in November 2009. We are visible in Zimbabwe's 2 major cities, Harare and Bulawayo. Since inception continuous improvement has seen us setting up world class state of the art facilities.