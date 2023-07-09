Marketing Manager (Harare)

Job Description

The Marketing Manager will be responsible for developing and implementing marketing strategies that promote our products and services. Other key duties include promoting revenue growth by implementing marketing, branding and communication strategies for the Group of Companies.

Duties and Responsibilities

Responsible for developing, implementing and executing strategic marketing plans in order to grow market share, attract potential customers and retain existing clients.

Achieve the growth objectives of increasing revenue, product sales, market share, profitability and return on investment.

Conduct market research and analysis in order to identify trends and opportunities. Then create new products with the aim of meeting our customer’s expectations.

Responsible for managing and implementing approved marketing initiatives.

Oversee advertising and marketing activities in order to get the right message delivered to our customers on all our products and services.

Implement digital marketing campaigns across various channels, including social media, email and search engines.

Managing and creating the appropriate media content and ensure that the company gets consistent print and digital coverage.

Develop the mobile teams advertising and sales strategies in order to achieve sales targets.

Collaborate with the sales teams to develop lead generation strategies and tactics.

Organize events and promotions to increase brand awareness and generate business leads.

Develop and manage the marketing budget then track performance against set parameters.

Client relationship management by maintaining relationships with customers, strategic business partners and all stakeholders.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor's degree in Marketing with a professional qualification in IMM. A master’s degree is an added advantage.

A minimum of five (5) years working experience in a similar position. Experience in the retail sector is an added advantage.

Extensive knowledge of marketing strategies with the ability to identify new business leads.

Highly creative with experience in identifying target audiences and devising digital campaigns that engage, inform and motivate customers.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills with the ability to interact with all stakeholders.

A clean class 4 driver’s license is a must.

Other

How to Apply

Suitably qualified candidates are required to send their CV together with certified academic certificates to: mmcconsultancy22@gmail.com, clearly indicating the position being applied for on the email subject

Deadline: 16 July July 2023