Marketing Office (Harare)
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified candidates for the above vacant position. Webdev (Pvt) Ltd is Zimbabwe’s leading web & e-mail hosting, online marketing, e-commerce, online payments and web development company, a multi-award-winning company and also a market leader. Webdev is an employer of equal opportunity and offers a competitive salary and benefits.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Plans and ensures timely execution of advertising calendar tasks and campaigns.
- Works with design and video teams to ensure content is of high quality and aligns with brand guidelines.
- Creates, edits, proofreads, and delivers engaging copy.
- Creates content and conduct interviews for our magazines, directories and blogs.
- Conducts market research to identify opportunities for promotion and growth.
- Provides analytics reports on marketing data.
- Prepares budgets, monitors expenses and provides marketing reports.
- Organizes and attends marketing activities or events to raise brand awareness.
- Ensures a strong presence on all digital marketing channels.
- Social media management.
- Newsletter management.
- Creates and updates brand guidelines.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bsc in Marketing or similar required.
- Strong communication skills both written and verbal required.
- Goal, results and deadline-driven with a positive attitude required.
Practical experience required:
- Marketing.
- Copywriting & content creation.
- Digital Marketing Analytics.
- Billboards.
Practical experience desirable:
- Project management.
- Design and Video.
- Interviews.
Other
How to Apply
Deadline: 29 December 2023
