Marketing Officer (Bulawayo)

Job Description

Applications are invited from competent suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill in the position based at Corporate 24 Hospital along J.Tongogara Street between 8th and 9th Avenue Bulawayo.

Duties and Responsibilities

Contribute in the implementation of marketing strategies.

Support the marketing manager in overseeing the department’s operations.

Organize and attend marketing activities or events to raise brand awareness.

Plan advertising and promotional campaigns for products or services on a variety of media (social, print etc.).

Liaise with stakeholders and vendors to promote success of activities and enhance the company’s presence.

See all ventures through to completion and evaluate their success using various metrics.

Prepare content for the publication of marketing material and oversee distribution.

Conduct market research to identify opportunities for promotion and growth.

Collaborate with managers in preparing budgets and monitoring expenses.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in Marketing.

Certificate in Digital Marketing a must.

2 years post-graduation experience in the private sector.

Good interpersonal skills.

Ability to work under pressure.

Ability to speak Ndebele a must.

Other

How to Apply

Interested persons should email their applications together with Curriculum Vitae and certified copies of proof of qualification to:

The Administrator