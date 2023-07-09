Marketing Officer (Harare)
CIMAS
Job Description
The Group wishes to invite applications from suitably qualified & experienced individuals to fill in the Marketing Officer role that has arisen in our organisation.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Co-ordinates Marketing suppliers’ contract renewal and formulation in conjunction with Legal and Regulatory.
- Prepare monthly Marketing reports and submit to the Marketing Manager.
- Co-ordinates the ordering and distribution of materials and stationery as required for use within the department.
- Co-ordinates the production of branded collateral such as stationery and merchandise relevant to marketing briefs and events.
- Reconciles marketing expenditure and submits to the Marketing Manager.
- Facilitates the requesting of quotations from Procurement for the department.
- Follows up on suppliers to ensure timeous delivery of marketing materials and assesses the quality of materials supplied in line with requisitions.
- Extracts sales figures from relevant departments for promotional activities and reports on the same to the Marketing Manager.
- Evaluates marketing expenditure vs revenue generated for various business units monthly.
- Participates in cross-functional teams to build a detailed country brand activity plan and that will deliver against the agreed targets.
- Tracks promotion performance on social media and flags anomalies with the Marketing Manager.
- Engages Marketing manager and facilitates activities to ensure success of the events.
- Participates in post-event reviews and makes recommendations for the improvement.
Qualifications and Experience
- Degree in Marketing or equivalent.
- At least 2 years experience.
- Certificate in Digital Marketing is an added advantage.
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills and an ability to prepare accurate reports.
- Ability to plan and organise in line with job requirements.
- Ability to analyse and solve work related problems while achieving the right outcome simultaneously.
- Ability to interact, negotiate and achieve targets.
Other
How to Apply
If you are interested and you meet the stipulated requirements, please submit your letter of motivation and CV to: cimasrecruitment@cimas.co.zw, Clearly highlight the position applied for in the email subject.
OR use Link: https://lnkd.in/gHMsG2cE
Deadline: 14 July 2023
