Pindula|Search Pindula
List ProductAccount
CIMAS

Marketing Officer (Harare)

CIMAS
Jul. 14, 2023
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Job Description

The Group wishes to invite applications from suitably qualified & experienced individuals to fill in the Marketing Officer role that has arisen in our organisation.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Co-ordinates Marketing suppliers’ contract renewal and formulation in conjunction with Legal and Regulatory.
  • Prepare monthly Marketing reports and submit to the Marketing Manager.
  • Co-ordinates the ordering and distribution of materials and stationery as required for use within the department.
  • Co-ordinates the production of branded collateral such as stationery and merchandise relevant to marketing briefs and events.
  • Reconciles marketing expenditure and submits to the Marketing Manager.
  • Facilitates the requesting of quotations from Procurement for the department.
  • Follows up on suppliers to ensure timeous delivery of marketing materials and assesses the quality of materials supplied in line with requisitions.
  • Extracts sales figures from relevant departments for promotional activities and reports on the same to the Marketing Manager.
  • Evaluates marketing expenditure vs revenue generated for various business units monthly.
  • Participates in cross-functional teams to build a detailed country brand activity plan and that will deliver against the agreed targets.
  • Tracks promotion performance on social media and flags anomalies with the Marketing Manager.
  • Engages Marketing manager and facilitates activities to ensure success of the events.
  • Participates in post-event reviews and makes recommendations for the improvement.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Degree in Marketing or equivalent.
  • At least 2 years experience.
  • Certificate in Digital Marketing is an added advantage.
  • Excellent verbal and written communication skills and an ability to prepare accurate reports.
  • Ability to plan and organise in line with job requirements.
  • Ability to analyse and solve work related problems while achieving the right outcome simultaneously.
  • Ability to interact, negotiate and achieve targets.

Other

How to Apply

If you are interested and you meet the stipulated requirements, please submit your letter of motivation and CV to: cimasrecruitment@cimas.co.zw, Clearly highlight the position applied for in the email subject.

OR use Link: https://lnkd.in/gHMsG2cE

Deadline: 14 July 2023

Generate a Whatsapp Message

CIMAS

Cimas has been Zimbabwe’s leading medical aid society for over 75 years now, preferred by corporates and families since 1945. As a medical aid that has stood the test of time

Browse Jobs

Related Jobs

Teecherz Home & Office
Teecherz Home & Office

Branch Manager (Mutare)

Deadline:
Teecherz Home & Office
Teecherz Home & Office

Salesperson (Bulawayo)

Deadline:
Cake Fairy
Cake Fairy

Marketing (Bulawayo)

Deadline:
Switzview Wealth Management
Switzview Wealth Management

Marketing Officer (Harare)

Deadline:

Buy Phones on Credit.

More
Feedback