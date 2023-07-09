Marketing Officer (Harare)

Job Description

The Group wishes to invite applications from suitably qualified & experienced individuals to fill in the Marketing Officer role that has arisen in our organisation.

Duties and Responsibilities

Co-ordinates Marketing suppliers’ contract renewal and formulation in conjunction with Legal and Regulatory.

Prepare monthly Marketing reports and submit to the Marketing Manager.

Co-ordinates the ordering and distribution of materials and stationery as required for use within the department.

Co-ordinates the production of branded collateral such as stationery and merchandise relevant to marketing briefs and events.

Reconciles marketing expenditure and submits to the Marketing Manager.

Facilitates the requesting of quotations from Procurement for the department.

Follows up on suppliers to ensure timeous delivery of marketing materials and assesses the quality of materials supplied in line with requisitions.

Extracts sales figures from relevant departments for promotional activities and reports on the same to the Marketing Manager.

Evaluates marketing expenditure vs revenue generated for various business units monthly.

Participates in cross-functional teams to build a detailed country brand activity plan and that will deliver against the agreed targets.

Tracks promotion performance on social media and flags anomalies with the Marketing Manager.

Engages Marketing manager and facilitates activities to ensure success of the events.

Participates in post-event reviews and makes recommendations for the improvement.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in Marketing or equivalent.

At least 2 years experience.

Certificate in Digital Marketing is an added advantage.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills and an ability to prepare accurate reports.

Ability to plan and organise in line with job requirements.

Ability to analyse and solve work related problems while achieving the right outcome simultaneously.

Ability to interact, negotiate and achieve targets.

Other

How to Apply

If you are interested and you meet the stipulated requirements, please submit your letter of motivation and CV to: cimasrecruitment@cimas.co.zw, Clearly highlight the position applied for in the email subject.

OR use Link: https://lnkd.in/gHMsG2cE