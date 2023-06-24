Marketing Officer (Harare)

Job Description

We are looking for an experienced Marketing Manager with a minimum of 5+ years' experience incorporating at least 3 years experience gained working in a financial services firm. Experience in digital marketing is a necessity. This role will report to the Chief Operations Officer with room to grow into a managerial position for the right candidate.

Duties and Responsibilities

To co-ordinate, manage and support the daily marketing functions and initiatives within the company, identifying new customer and business opportunities within the market.

Qualifications and Experience

Professional Qualification in Marketing and or Digital Marketing.

Masters in Marketing/ Business Administration an added advantage.

Bachelor's degree in Marketing, Business Administration, or a related field.

Should have 3 years' experience in a similar role.

At least +5 years' experience with marketing in the financial services sector or in a highly regulated environment.

Other

How to Apply

Applicants meeting the above criteria should submit their applications together with detailed CV's and certified copies of their certificates and degree transcripts to: careers@switzview.com

Deadline: 31 June 2023

