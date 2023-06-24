Marketing Officer (Harare)

Job Description
We are looking for an experienced Marketing Manager with a minimum of 5+ years' experience incorporating at least 3 years experience gained working in a financial services firm. Experience in digital marketing is a necessity. This role will report to the Chief Operations Officer with room to grow into a managerial position for the right candidate.
Duties and Responsibilities
- To co-ordinate, manage and support the daily marketing functions and initiatives within the company, identifying new customer and business opportunities within the market.
Qualifications and Experience
- Professional Qualification in Marketing and or Digital Marketing.
- Masters in Marketing/ Business Administration an added advantage.
- Bachelor's degree in Marketing, Business Administration, or a related field.
- Should have 3 years' experience in a similar role.
- At least +5 years' experience with marketing in the financial services sector or in a highly regulated environment.
Other
How to Apply
Applicants meeting the above criteria should submit their applications together with detailed CV's and certified copies of their certificates and degree transcripts to: careers@switzview.com
Deadline: 31 June 2023
Switzview Wealth Management
Switzview Wealth Management is a leading wealth management firm that provides financial planning and investment management services to individuals, families, and businesses.
