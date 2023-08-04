Marketing Officer (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited to fill-in the above position which has arisen within the organisation. The successful candidate will be reporting to the Marketing Manager and will be responsible for the following:

Duties and Responsibilities

Responsible for attending to day to day marketing activities of the business.

Assist in Implementation of Marketing strategy - including campaigns, events, digital marketing and designing.

Coordination of advertising, sponsorship, and customer development programs and company-sponsored events with a public and customer focus.

Write and optimise content for the website and social networking accounts.

Identify new trends in marketing, evaluate new technologies and ensure the brand is at the forefront of Industry developments particularly developments in mobile marketing.

Planning, developing and implementing effective marketing communication campaigns for products promotions, events, conferences and exhibitions.

Using the full marketing mix for the company’s marketing communications.

Market research and competitor analysis.

Undertaking analysis of marketing campaigns to measure effectiveness of campaigns, events and activities to optimize the lead nurturing workflows.

Content creation for marketing collateral. including brochures, letters, emails and websites.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor's degree in marketing, business administration and or any commercial related field.

Diploma or equivalent in Digital Marketing.

At least 3 years proven experience.

Good communication and analytical skills.

Search engines, web analytics and business research tools acumen to include familiarity with CRM programs.

Other

How to Apply

Applications clearly marked Marketing Officer, accompanied by detailed CVs should be sent to: recruitment@dandemutande.co.zw

Deadline: 04 August 2023